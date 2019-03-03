This is No. 19 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 296) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

Transferring to another school gave Cody Pock a second chance at football. It's led to a continuation of the game in college.

Pock began playing tackle football when he was seven years old. As a sophomore, Pock, played wide receiver on the Pinnacle JV team.

He played up until the start of his junior year at Pinnacle.

"The coach basically told me I would never touch the field, so I quit, not expecting to play in high school," Pock said in an e-mail interview. "I decided to transfer with my friends and play football and finish with my friends that were already at Saguaro along with the Hattens. My mindset when I got there was to compete as hard as I could and land whatever job on the field presented itself."

Much was made last December when twins Hayden and Hogan Hatten transferred from Pinnacle to Saguaro. Pock also made the move to the Scottsdale District school. Once there, he did indeed get on the field, appearing in nine games for the Sabercats as a 5-11, 165-pound linebacker.

Pock received his first offer from Pacific University, a Division III school in Northwest Oregon. After visiting the school, he was impressed with the college and its location in Forest Grove. Following the trip, he committed to the Boxers.

"What led me to choose Pacific was the location of the school along with the possibilities for me after I finish college," Pock said. "I also feel that I will be a good fit for the type of defensive scheme that they run."

Pacific is considered among the top regional colleges in the West by U.S. News and World Report as well as The Princeton Review. It wasn't just the location and football program that caused Pock to head up there.

"Academics played a big role in my decision," Pock said. "The school has a large majority of professors who worked in their particular fields, who can show you how the material is applied in the real world."