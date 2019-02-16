This is No. 7 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 280) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/16/19

In the past three seasons, Perry has turned around its fortunes going from a team that struggled to post a winning record (11-21 from 2013-2015) to being on the cusp of a championship (34-7 from 2016-2018). Its offense, which plays fast, averaged more than 47 points per game last year. While there have been a pair of Purdys at quarterback (Brock and Chubba), the consistent piece of the offense has been wide receiver Colby Dickie.

The numbers support it. Dickie has at least 60 receptions in each of his three varsity seasons (a career-best 78 as a senior), more than 1,000 yards each year, and a total of 38 touchdown catches (17 last season).

Dickie was named to the All-State 6A team from the AIA and also the First Team at wide receiver for 6A by Arizona Varsity.

Surprisingly, despite posting those gaudy numbers at the state's highest level, he had little recruiting interest gaining offers from Stetson (Fla.) and CSU-Pueblo. Dickie felt Pueblo gave him the best opportunity to do what he's always wanted to do - play college football.

"CSU-Pueblo has an incredible coaching staff," Dickie said in an e-mail interview. "The offensive coordinator taught me a few things within the 10 minutes we had together on my visit, so I can only imagine how he can improve my game within the next four years."

In addition to the facilities the campus has, the business program attracts Dickie as well. It is in that area where he plans to major.



