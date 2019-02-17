Salpointe O-Lineman Dreis has come a long way on his way to Montana

This is No. 8 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 283) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/17/19 Not every football player that ultimately goes D-I was predetermined for that path from the start. Such is the story of Colin Dreis. The offensive tackle at Salpointe Catholic didn't have any offers after his junior year. He attended a few camps over the summer heading out to Stanford (per an invite), Northern Arizona, and San Diego. During his senior season, Dreis received offers from Western New Mexico, La Verne, and Arizona Christian. After the offer from Division II WNMU in September, other coaches from across the country started to call in and take notice. "All of the coaches would call me close to once a week, but Coach (Chad) Germer (offensive line coach) at Montana called me whenever he got a chance to and even wrote letters to me telling me he couldn't wait to come meet me," Dreis said in an e-mail interview. "This was all thanks to my amazing, O-line coach at Salpointe, Coach Al Alexander, who called Coach Germer and told him about me." About a month later, Germer flew out to Tucson and met Dreis in person. "When we met, we instantly had a connection as we are both big guys who have played basketball and love football," Dreis said. "About two weeks after meeting at my high school, Coach Germer and (head) Coach (Bobby) Hauck came to my house for dinner and that was really where my heart started to tell me that Montana was the perfect place to continue my football career." Missoula is about 1,300 miles due north of Tucson. Germer and Hauck not only needed to sell Dreis on the school, but also assure his parents about the culture he'd be entering into at UM. Like many schools, they sold the family atmosphere and how Colin would be treated differently than being just a number at bigger colleges. "Coach Germer called me (in early December) and told me that they would like to offer me my first full D-I scholarship, which was a dream come true," Dreis said. "Days later, I found myself on a plane ride up to Missoula to go check out the campus and the rest of the team. As soon as I got up there, I saw for myself the brotherhood there among the players and the coaches." Dreis committed to Montana and signed on the second day of the three-day early signing period in December.



Salpointe finished 13-1 and reached the 4A championship game for the second straight season. The Lancers averaged 291 rushing yards and 141 passing yards per game. That led to a lot of points on the scoreboard as SC scored 88 touchdowns (43.9 points per game). When it comes to blocking, Dreis prides himself on his pass blocking that he developed over the year. "I enjoy pass blocking much more because it is more technical and it is almost like a little game you play with the defensive end," Dreis said "You have to have good feet to be a good pass blocker and I feel as though I do and I believe it showed on the field as our O-line allowed one sack all year." In case you're rolling your eyes at that sack statistic, I looked it up and it's true. Cactus linebacker Matthew Herrera was the only one to take down a Lancer QB. So, it makes sense that the quarterback (Devin Green) bribed the line with free food after each game so they'd continue to give him plenty of time. Run blocking was a little different as Dreis has usually been outweighed by defensive linemen. Technique helped create holes which the Lancers' ultra-talented RB Bijan Robinson ran through all the way to claiming the Ed Doherty Award as Arizona's Player of the Year. "I had the best running back in all of Arizona running behind me, so all I had to do was put my body on the defensive end and put my 'butt in the hole' as my coach always says," Dreis said. "As long as I made a little hole, Bijan would bust a normal five-yard play into a 50-yard touchdown, so he made my job pretty easy."