This is No. 10 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 278) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/17/20

No out-of-state college signed more Arizona players in this class than the University of Mary. The Division II program in Bismarck, North Dakota successfully garnered 10 recruits, including Collin Gapen.

The 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver at Casteel selected UMary over four other offers. He went on a visit in October, and a couple things stood out. One thing on the field and one thing off.

"On my visit to Mary, the coaches there brought me in as if I were already part of the team and to see the excitement on their faces when I went there was truly something else," Gapen said in an e-mail interview. "The offense that they run is also super similar to the offense at Casteel, so I believe I would be able to transition easily to their offense."

Gapen, who committed in December and signed in February, was pretty much in on the ground level at CHS as his will be just the second senior class to graduate from the Chandler District school located in Queen Creek. He played on varsity all four years (a total of 44 games) and had 97 receptions and 27 touchdown catches.



One thing that will take some getting used to will be the frigid temperatures of North Dakota. Checking the weather, Tuesday's high is expected to be 8 degrees with the low at minus-11. While it wasn't that cold during his October trip, it was a bit of a culture shock.

"It was an abnormal visit, considering it was 30 degrees and snowing the whole time, which I'm not really used to yet," Gapen said. "But after I toured their facilities and the school, I was really impressed with what they had. It made me realize that I didn't have to go D-I to be at a nice school."