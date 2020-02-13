This is No. 6 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 270) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/13/20

Conner Cordts waited, and eventually, went with the school that showed him the love first.

The Cactus senior, who quarterbacked the Cobras to within a whisker of the 4A Conference championship game, signed with Concordia St. Paul, a Division II program in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Cordts committed last Tuesday in front of his teammates in the gym and made it official the next day.

"I became aware of Concordia St. Paul when the quarterbacks coach (Ollie Taylor) reached out to me in early December," Cordts said in an e-mail interview. "I loved the fact that they were my first Division II offer, and they took a chance on me."

The 6-2, 190-pound signal caller ended up with a total of six D-II offers to choose from. He took a visit up to the Twin Cities and came away impressed.

"I loved the big-city atmosphere, the family-oriented team, and the religious aspect," Cordts said. "The #1 appealing factor was the coaching staff. I loved head Coach (Shannon) Currier and Coach Taylor. They're coaches that are not only going to push me to be the best quarterback I can be, but also help me to become a better person and better man."

