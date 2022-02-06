Senior Signing Spotlight: Dematris Azcueta

Efforts from coaching staff plus academics made Upper Iowa right fit

This is No. 2 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 223) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/6/22 The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) has several schools recruiting Arizona, both this year and in the recent past. A newcomer to that list for the '22 class is Upper Iowa University. I don't recall the Peacocks signing anyone from Arizona high schools in past recruiting cycles. A check of last season's roster shows sophomore defensive back Biingo Lewis as the only Arizona player. He started at Mountain Pointe and then went to Phoenix College before making his way to Upper Iowa. Joining Lewis on next season's Peacock team will be Dematris Azcueta. Azcueta, a cornerback at Casa Grande, committed to Upper Iowa just a few days before the Cougars took the field at Sun Devil Stadium for the 4A Conference championship game. He had received his offer from the Peacocks just over a week prior. Azcueta confirmed everything with his own eyes while taking an official visit in January before making it official last Wednesday. "I felt like it was the right fit for me, culturewise, and just the way they welcomed me to the family while also recruiting me heavy," Azcueta said in an e-mail interview.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGJhbGwgaGF3ayBmcm9tIEFyaXpvbmEgaXMgYnJpbmdpbmcgaGlz IHRhbGVudHMgdG8gVXBwZXIgSW93YSBGb290YmFsbCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZW1hdHJpc0EyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ARGVtYXRyaXNBMjM8L2E+IGlzIG9mZmljaWFsbHkgYSBQZWFjb2Nr ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TdHJhaWdo dEJ1c2luZTIyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j U3RyYWlnaHRCdXNpbmUyMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NMRURHRT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1NMRURHRTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Vz YkxoeFVpNWEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Fc2JMaHhVaTVhPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFVwcGVyIElvd2EgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBVcHBlcl9Jb3dhX0ZCKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VwcGVyX0lvd2FfRkIvc3Rh dHVzLzE0ODg5MDU0OTAzNTI3MzgzMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RmVicnVhcnkgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

While many sports fans in the desert might be unfamiliar with Division II schools in the Midwest, Azcueta was first introduced to UIU through Adam Farag, who was a grad assistant with the Peacocks last year. Farag is now at William Penn, where he is working on a Master's degree. "Coach Farag and (UIU) Head Coach (Jason) Hoskins got in touch with me around August," Azcueta said. "Academics were the top priority when it came to making a decision." Azcueta carries a 3.2 GPA and scored a 28 on his ACT. During his time at CGUHS, he was named an Academic Scholar and the Student-Athlete of the Month. He plans to major in Pre-Law at Upper Iowa. Azcueta has played football since he was eight years old and did so at Casa Grande for all four of his high school years, three of them on varsity. The Cougars' Frosh team in 2018 went 6-1. That core provided the start of bigger things to come when they were seniors. Casa Grande won its first championship since the advent of playoffs in 1959 with an undefeated 14-0 season. "It was amazing," Azcueta said. "Finally being able to do something we've worked for since freshman year and being able to make school history was great!" In addition to being dedicated, Azcueta is a fierce competitor. That's an important skill to have when you sometimes have to go 1-on-1 against the top receivers in the state. "It's always going to be competitive with wide receivers," Azcueta said. "I love to step up to the challenge." He added a new dimension to his game as a junior - return man. Azcueta brought back kickoffs and punts and ended up as the First Team All-4A Kino Region punt returner last season. "I didn't expect to be a punt returner in high school," Azcueta said. "Coach threw me back and I did everything I could to help the team. He saw I had potential and I thank him for that." Against Douglas, he had a 46-yard punt return for a touchdown.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZW1hdHJpcyBBemN1ZXRhIGhhcyB0aGUgc3BlZWQsIHRoZSBqdWtl LCB0aGUgc3RpZmYgYXJtLCB0aGUgYmFsYW5jZSBhbG9uZyB0aGUgc2lkZWxp bmUgYW5kIHNpeCBwb2ludHMgb24gYSBwdW50IHJldHVybi4gPGJyPjxicj4y MS0wIENvdWdhcnMgfCA0OjQ1IDFRIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81 N0xKVTBvU1FjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNTdMSlUwb1NRYzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBaYWNoIEFsdmlyYSAoQFphY2hBbHZpcmEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmFjaEFsdmlyYS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0Mzc2NDY5 ODcxMzc4NDMyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A multi-sport athlete, Azcueta runs track and is currently playing on the Cougar basketball team. In December, he had three steals in a game at La Joya. He's been involved in other things aside from sports as well, with student council, link crew, and upward bound. This year's signing class for Upper Iowa consists of 38 players. Six of those are defensive backs. The highlight of last season for the Peacocks was a 42-41 overtime victory at home against Wayne State (Mich.). The game was won with a blocked extra point that would have sent it into a second overtime. It was one of six blocked kicks for the season for Upper Iowa, which led the NSIC. The Peacocks wrapped up the season with a 1-10 mark. Azcueta has the leadership skills and feels like he could go in as a freshman and compete for a starting spot. With an attitude like that, he believes that record could turn around during his time in Fayette. "Just like to thank all of my family, friends, coaches, and teammates," Azcueta said. "And the whole community for the help and support to put me in the position I am in today!"

