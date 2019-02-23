This is No. 13 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 288) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

Iowa State plugged an Arizona quarterback (Brock Purdy) in and watched him lead the team to an 8-4 season, tying a modern era record for wins in a season for the Cyclones. ISU went bowling and played in the Alamodome in San Antonio last December. Shortly after that, Iowa State knocked on the door of another signal caller from the Valley.

Devin Larsen holds pretty much every school passing record at Queen Creek. He went 26-7 as a starter. For his career, Larsen threw 75 touchdown passes and 7,073 yards while completing 63 percent of his passes.

Larsen received an offer from Idaho in March of his junior year. But that was it. In a recruitment that mesmerized most observers of high school football in the state, no FBS schools were willing to give Larsen a scholarship. Height wasn't an issue as the big redhead stands 6-4 and 210 pounds. He ultimately decided Iowa State was the best fit and that's where Larsen will go as a preferred walk-on.

"I'm very grateful to Idaho for making me my first offer to play college football, but after meeting (Passing Game Coordinator) Coach (Joel) Gordon and building a relationship with him, it was a pretty easy decision," Larsen said in an e-mail interview. "We were constantly in touch and he really believed in me that I could help their program."



Larsen had attended a camp at ISU the summer before his senior year. He described his January trip to Ames as "amazing".

"I really got a feel for the campus and what the student life was like while I was there," Larsen said. "I got to meet (Head) Coach (Matt) Campbell and talk to him quite a bit. It was really good to hear his side of things wanting me to come there and be a part of their program."

But, perhaps the biggest selling point was with the community and the brotherhood that existed on the team following such a successful season.

"I was able to hang out with some of the players while I was there and it was awesome getting to know them and see how they all interact together," Larsen, who plans to study Health Science at Iowa State, said. "The fans there are amazing as well. Everyone is so kind and welcoming."