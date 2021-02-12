ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Dylan Cook

Law/Criminal Justice programs help lead I-Ridge DB to Morehead State

This is No. 6 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/12/21 Dylan Cook had four colleges that offered him to the opportunity to play football, so the Ironwood Ridge senior put the emphasis on which school fit the "college" end of that. More specifically, the one that had the areas he would like to pursue a job in after his education is complete. Cook has a 4.0 GPA.

"Morehead has an exceptional Law/Criminal Justice program, which was exactly what I was looking for in deciding what college I would attend," Cook said in an e-mail interview. And so it is that Morehead State University in Kentucky is where the 6-2, 205-pound defensive back will suit up for on Saturdays. The Eagles extended him an offer back in April. Cook committed the week of Thanksgiving and signed in December.



Next up for @msueaglesfb is @Dylancook43, a versatile defensive back from Tucson, Ariz.



Cook intercepted 16 passes at Ironwood Ridge High School. Watch out opposing QBs!



Highlights ➡️ https://t.co/pUVeDUEAKY#BuildTheNest pic.twitter.com/29KNY28LFf — Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) December 17, 2020

Like many others that played the game on Friday nights, Cook had the dream of continuing with football in college. "The game of football paved a path for me to get my college paid for," Cook said. "Nothing is better than being 'paid' to do and study what you love. Morehead was my best option and I took it!" As you see in the above tweet from MSU, Cook is some kind of ball hawk. He intercepted seven passes back in 2017 when he played on the freshman team and also scored 12 touchdowns as the Nighthawks had an undefeated season. On JV his sophomore year, Cook intercepted four passes. Moved up another level, Cook picked off five passes and had 47 tackles while earning Second Team All-5A Southern Region honors for IRHS in his junior year. Cook has played everywhere in the defensive backfield gathering experience as a cornerback, free safety, and strong safety. He's played DB for six years now and says he has loved every bit of it.

Dylan Cook led Ironwood Ridge with 5 interceptions in his junior season. The 6-3, 200-pound defensive back has a D-I offer from Morehead State. Here's a look at his big night against Marana Mountain View (2 INTs, 1 FF) https://t.co/ZlGy6X0wwW — Gridiron Arizona (@gridironarizona) June 3, 2020

Even though Morehead State was Cook's only Division I offer, he checked out a few other programs. Northern State (in South Dakota) was another one he was interested in. An additional thing tilting MSU's way was the fact that he has family in Illinois, which is about a seven-hour drive from the campus. Before heading up to college, Cook is working on getting stronger, faster, and bettering his technique. He has family members that also have that college experience. His father played at Eastern Illinois and his brother, Andrew, is a sophomore at CSU-Pueblo. With all the interceptions in his first three years along with the seniors that played together on the undefeated freshman team in 2017, Cook and his Nighthawk teammates were looking forward to the 2020 season and building off a playoff appearance the year prior. Unfortunately, COVID-19 and the way the public schools in Southern Arizona approached practicing and holding games during the pandemic didn't allow much of that to happen. Ironwood Ridge was delayed by a month and had a six-game schedule in place. However, only the first two were played. The team ended up 0-2 after Pima County recommended that schools stop playing sports due to the threat of COVID-19. "It was extremely difficult not being able to play my senior season," Cook said. "I've been in that program since I was a freshman and to have all that hard work get erased was heartbreaking." Morehead State didn't play any games last fall, but the Eagles are gearing up for a spring schedule that is about to begin. MSU opens its season on Feb. 20 at James Madison (Va.). Then three weeks later, the Eagles start a six-game Pioneer Football League (FCS) slate. Morehead State finished 5-7 in 2019. "I'd just like to say 'Thank You' to all my coaches and teammates that have been an influence on this journey," Cook said. "Without them, I wouldn't be where I am at right now. #GoEagles"

