This is No. 14 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 289) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

Northern Arizona announced its 24-member recruiting class earlier this month. It was pulled together quickly as new head coach Chris Ball was hired in December. Just five players signed in the early period in December. Of the two dozen players from the Class of 2019, nine are from within the state.

An additional five seniors from Arizona are known to be walking on with the Lumberjacks. One of those is Mesa High's Eddie McClendon.

McClendon had a lot to look over. Eight different schools from the Division II, Division III, or NAIA levels had presented offers to the 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver and safety. That included Division II institutions Colorado Mesa and Western Colorado.

But, another opportunity came along. The week before National Signing Day, McClendon had discussions with NAU wide receivers coach Junior Taylor and offensive coordinator Aaron Pflugrad and he received the preferred walk-on from the Lumberjacks. Taylor is new to the position at Northern Arizona. He held the same role at Wagner College (N.Y.) last year and prior to that, was the wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator at Mesa.



When McClendon committed to it two days later, he called NAU his dream school. He hadn't been on an official visit since it was so late in the process, but he was on hand after being invited to the Homecoming Game in the Skydome last October against Cal Poly.

McClendon said the decision was very difficult. Not just from a football standpoint, but from the financial side.

"It has always been a dream for me to play Division I football," McClendon said in an e-mail interview. "I felt most comfortable knowing I have a close friend and coach in Junior Taylor."

Also supporting McClendon in the decision was his family, including his grandparents, and former MHS basketball coach Shane Burcar, who is now an assistant at Northern Arizona. McClendon has a 3.3 GPA and will be on some academic scholarship while in Flagstaff.