This is No. 11 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 286) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

Black Hills State got its foot in the door early with EJ Hamilton. That long-term loyalty paid dividends when the Brophy defensive tackle committed and signed with the Yellow Jackets.

The 6-2, 295-pound lineman also had offers from Western New Mexico and Hamline (Minn.). Hamilton was looking at the bigger picture with BHSU and not simply football.

"Black Hills State has shown interest in me for a long time and it was genuine interest," Hamilton said in an e-mail interview. "Not only did they help inform me in making choices about other colleges, like my option to go to Georgetown, but with the university being so highly ranked in the School of Business, it was more than enough to inform me in my decision."

The Yellow Jackets were the first to offer Hamilton in October. A couple months later, he went on an official visit to the Division II school in Spearfish, South Dakota. Hamilton committed to BHSU in January and made it official on National Signing Day a couple weeks ago.

Hamilton plans to study Business Marketing in college and made it a point to see what Black Hills offered on that end of things during his visit.

"The school has a very large focus on work ethic in both the classroom and the field, in that order," Hamilton said. "I got the chance to talk to representatives for the business program and they made everything very simple, but interestingly complicated."

