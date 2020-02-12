Senior Signing Spotlight: Ethen Cluff
Cluff won a title with ALA-Queen Creek, now he's headed to NAU
This is No. 5 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 268) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/12/20
After attending Basha in his sophomore year, Ethen Cluff transferred to American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek.
In that upcoming junior year, he had to sit out the first five games per AIA transfer rules and there were no playoffs for the Patriots as they were placed on probation for the use of an ineligible player the previous season.
But last fall, it was redemption time for Cluff, who got to play a full season (and then some) and for ALA-Queen Creek, which won the 3A state championship.
A standout wide receiver and safety, Cluff fulfilled another dream last week when he was part of the signing ceremony at ALA. Cluff will be a preferred walk-on at Northern Arizona.
"The coaches told me I have high potential in earning a scholarship," Cluff said in an e-mail interview. "I will be treated the same, walk-on or not, and will be able to come in and compete for a spot."
NAU's entire coaching staff has done a great job combing not just the big schools in the Valley, but many schools throughout the state, including ALA-QC. Wide receivers coach Junior Taylor and offensive coordinator Aaron Pflugrad have been eager to show off the program led by Chris Ball. Cluff took a visit up to the Skydome for a victory over Portland State in October.
"Coach Taylor and Pflugrad invited me a number of times and have taken time to talk to me and show me what it's all about," Cluff said. "I'm very excited to just play and be a part of all the growing they are doing."
very excited to continue doing what i love for the next 4 years @NAU_Football #allin #chop @aaronpflugrad pic.twitter.com/T6PrwnlEI1— ethen💰 (@ethencluffii) February 4, 2020
To help offset the costs, Cluff said he is on several scholarships plus some additional grants that he has been accepted for.
The 2018 ALA-QC team averaged 388 yards and 41 points per game during an 8-2 season. Last year's squad cranked it up another notch pushing that average up to 434 yards and 44.7 points during a 13-1 year. The quarterback was Rand Jensen, who signed with Southern Utah.
Leading the way in the receiving area was Cluff, who had 73 catches for 1,230 yards and 16 touchdowns. That yardage total ranked No. 6 in the state and was tops in the 3A Conference.
6-yard TD pass from Rand Jensen to Ethen Cluff for ALA, PAT blocked, ALA 13 - Benjamin Franklin 0. 9:50 left in the 3rd quarter. #AZreplay pic.twitter.com/0rPz1XKTRE— Damian Adams (@TheRealDealwDA) October 19, 2019
In November, Cluff showed what he can do on defense as he picked off seven passes. Three of those came in the championship game against Benjamin Franklin (a 24-6 win). He said he likes making plays and will show what he can do on whichever side of the ball he is needed.
The move to ALA-Queen Creek wasn't just a winning one on the field for Cluff. He is thankful of the Patriot staff, led by Rich Edwards.
"I am really going to miss the culture we made and the coaches the most," Cluff said. "I believe we have the best coaches in the state on and off the field. My coaches always cared about me and would help me through anything."
Congratulations to Ethen Cluff who signed with @NAU_Football yesterday! #NationalSigningDay photo from @/patriot_times on instagram pic.twitter.com/CrWkiDK79t— ALA QC Athletics (@alaqcathletics) February 6, 2020
NAU added 17 members to its signing class last week growing the total to 30. Of those, 16 played high school ball in Arizona. In addition, Cluff is one of eight walk-ons from high schools within the state. The Lumberjacks (4-8 last season) will open its 2020 schedule at Arizona State on Thursday, Sept. 3. The home opener in Flagstaff will be on Sept. 12 versus South Dakota.
"I am really excited and so grateful to be able to continue what I love and get to do it for the new few years and be able to compete at the next level," Cluff said.