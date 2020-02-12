This is No. 5 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 268) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/12/20

After attending Basha in his sophomore year, Ethen Cluff transferred to American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek.

In that upcoming junior year, he had to sit out the first five games per AIA transfer rules and there were no playoffs for the Patriots as they were placed on probation for the use of an ineligible player the previous season.

But last fall, it was redemption time for Cluff, who got to play a full season (and then some) and for ALA-Queen Creek, which won the 3A state championship.

A standout wide receiver and safety, Cluff fulfilled another dream last week when he was part of the signing ceremony at ALA. Cluff will be a preferred walk-on at Northern Arizona.

"The coaches told me I have high potential in earning a scholarship," Cluff said in an e-mail interview. "I will be treated the same, walk-on or not, and will be able to come in and compete for a spot."

NAU's entire coaching staff has done a great job combing not just the big schools in the Valley, but many schools throughout the state, including ALA-QC. Wide receivers coach Junior Taylor and offensive coordinator Aaron Pflugrad have been eager to show off the program led by Chris Ball. Cluff took a visit up to the Skydome for a victory over Portland State in October.



"Coach Taylor and Pflugrad invited me a number of times and have taken time to talk to me and show me what it's all about," Cluff said. "I'm very excited to just play and be a part of all the growing they are doing."