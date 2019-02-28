This is No. 17 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 291) players from within the state moving on to the next level.

The number of in-state signings for Arizona State this year increased in the first year of the Herm Edwards era. A year ago, the Sun Devils had six total players join (including five walk-ons). This recruiting cycle, there were 11. Six of those are walk-ons, including Queen Creek's Fritzny Niclasse.

Niclasse had some offers from smaller schools, but in the end, the 6-1, 220-pound linebacker elected for that opportunity in the Pac-12. He received the offer from the Devils a few days after the Bulldogs' season ended in November.

"I had a couple other offers, but none as appealing as ASU," Niclasse said in an e-mail interview. "It was an easy decision for me and I felt like it was the best one for my family and me."

Niclasse attended Arizona State's final home game last season, a 31-28 victory over UCLA that clinched a bowl appearance.

"I loved the atmosphere throughout the stadium," Niclasse said of the crowd of 46,000 that afternoon. "But, what stood out to me was meeting with (linebackers) Coach (Antonio) Pierce. He has some of the same concepts as Queen Creek, which makes me feel comfortable playing in their system."