Senior Signing Spotlight: Grant DeGraffenreid

Hamilton senior DeGraffenreid goes D-I at Alabama State

SPOTLIGHT: 2/12/22 National Signing Day earlier this month provided the bulk of the recruiting class for Alabama State University. The Division I, FCS school that plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference had just two signees out of high schools in the early period in December before adding 16 in February. One of those putting pen to paper on that day was Grant DeGraffenreid. DeGraffenreid is a 6-1, 235-pound athlete at Hamilton. He's versatile in that he's a baseball player that can play first base and dial it up to 91 mph on the mound. After two seasons of high school ball at Detroit Catholic Central High School, he moved to Arizona and enrolled at Hamilton. DeGraffenreid had offers from a few schools and chose Alabama State largely because of the coaching staff. "They truly wanted me there to be one of the building blocks for the foundation they are creating for the program," DeGraffenreid said in an e-mail interview. "It is a great academic school, especially for the field I am looking to join. Also, Alabama State University being one of the iconic HBCU's is a plus."



Hamilton made the first Open Division tournament in 2019. With DeGraffenreid playing on the defense, the Huskies made it back there the next two years. He played defensive end and got to the quarterback for 4.5 sacks in his junior year. In 2021, he switched to linebacker and excelled there with 71 tackles (with 17 for a loss) and a pair of forced fumbles. DeGraffenreid appreciates being part of an elite program that competed against some of the best players and teams in the state. The Huskies dominated as well, going 19-3 and making it to the finals in 2020 and the semis last year. Both playoff losses came by a single score. "One doesn't know how good they truly are until they compete against top talent," DeGraffenreid said. "The Open Division is full of them. Big competition, big games. That's what it's all about. Those experiences and battles taught me to remain calm in big games, to focus solely on the moment and the next play. When a play needed to be made, I gained the confidence that I could make that play and do my job successfully." DeGraffenreid was offered by Alabama State in mid-December and committed on Jan. 22. The weekend prior, he visited the campus in Montgomery. His main takeaway was how much of a welcoming atmosphere the place was. "From the first time I stepped on campus to the basketball game I attended, the energy and school spirit was indescribable," DeGraffenreid said. "I know ASU is predominantly known for being an HBCU. It's because of that status the family aspect was so felt." He is planning to major in Psychology while at ASU and then use it to help others.

"I aspire to become a pediatric psychiatrist," DeGraffenreid said. "I want to help and nurture the kids in my community so no kid feels unheard or unloved." DeGraffenreid credits a lot of people that had a hand in his success at Hamilton. He feels that there were many that care about him not just as an athlete, but as a person. "Coach EJ Martin, who initially talked to me and told me about the Hamilton football and baseball programs," DeGraffenreid said. "Coach Tuck (Mark Tucker), Coach (Mike) Sarnowski, Coach (Chuck) Kelly, and Coach (Parker) Barrett were all major influences during my tenure at Hamilton. Several of my teachers and Hamilton faculty, including those on security. They don't get enough recognition. My extended family, as you may have seen in the photos on signing day. It was really a collective effort and I couldn't have done it without them."

Last season, DeGraffenreid was fortunate enough to play in two huge games with a lot of atmosphere surrounding them. The Huskies trailed Bishop Gorman, 24-7 with a little over a minute left. A field goal, two onside kicks, two touchdowns, and a two-point conversion later, Hamilton had a miraculous statement win against a national power from Las Vegas, 25-24. In the regular season finale, the Huskies ended Chandler's 45-game win streak. Hamilton had not beaten its rival since 2013 and had lost nine straight in the series. The Huskies won the Battle for Arizona Avenue, 21-14 largely because of its defense, which didn't allow a point after the first quarter. "I remember how intoxicating the crowds and the energy I felt from them were," DeGraffenreid said. Playing under the lights and having people watch you on national TV, it was a non-stop adrenaline rush. Those two specific games put playing football on another level for me. The excitement and feeling is something that no one can ever take away from me." The preparation for playing at a high level comes after a lot of time at practice and in the offseason honing your game. DeGraffenreid plays with a high motor, shows great form, and is a violent tackler. He made plays even when the bright lights weren't on and the trucks from ESPNU weren't pulled up to campus.



