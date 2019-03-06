Linebacker takes Red Mountain experience to Jamestown

This is No. 21 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 298) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 3/6/19 The University of Jamestown is tucked away in the town of the same name in South Central North Dakota. It's a rural town with a population of 15,000. Of that, the college comprises 1,100 students (or a third of some 6A schools in Arizona). And yes, it's cold there. The low on Wednesday night is expected to be 10 below. Those who follow recruiting may have noticed that Jamestown distributed some offers to players across the state this past year. The Jimmies were successful in reeling in three of those. One was Isaac Thompson.

The 5-8, 190-pound linebacker had a few other NAIA and Division III offers, but a January visit to Jamestown factored heavily in his decision to go there. Thompson also has some family in the nearby area.

"I like how close everyone was and I could tell they were headed in the right direction," Thompson said in an e-mail interview. "The coaching staff was great. They are remodeling some of the facilities and I have a family background there since my dad used to live in Jamestown."

Great day for @Isaacthompson24 and all the red mountain hs seniors on National Signing Day. Congrats and good luck to all! pic.twitter.com/OMElEERlY8 — mike thompson (@mjtee30) February 7, 2019

On a Red Mountain team that went 9-3 and captured the 6A East Valley Region for the second straight year, the defense made their share of turnovers. The Mountain Lions intercepted 16 passes and recovered 17 fumbles. Thompson led the way on the statline with three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Thompson was named to the Second Team All-Region and also earned the Mountain Lion Award at the team banquet after the season. "It represents the character, respect, selflessness, courage, and toughness that a Red Mountain player should have," Thompson said. "It was a real honor getting that award." In an era that sees a lot of transfers and players fleeing their homes toward destination schools, Thompson started off with his local youth football team in East Mesa and then on to the freshman team at Red Mountain (where he played quarterback). Last November, several of them finished the journey together. "It was fun playing with the same group of guys since the Pop Warner days," Thompson said. "I got to play with my best friends and there is really nothing better than that. The coaches have made my experience of playing football at Red Mountain great."



Isaac Thompson gets the third straight INTERCEPTION for the Red Mountain defense. He takes it 64 yards all the way down to the 3-yard line. — Gridiron Arizona (@gridironarizona) September 29, 2018