Visit to Sioux Falls wins over Shadow Ridge offensive lineman Mercado

This is No. 19 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 288) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/27/20 Shadow Ridge's football team hadn't turned in a winning season since 2013. Last fall, the offensive line was the catalyst for a Stallions team that had a 1,400-yard rusher in Michael Clark. SRHS (6-4) ranked seventh in all of 6A with 2,322 yards on the ground (in just 10 games). One of those beasts in the trenches is offensive guard Isaiah Mercado. The 6-3, 305-pound lineman had offers from five Division II schools. He selected the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota. Mercado visited the USF campus in mid-December and committed a few days later. He signed with the Cougars earlier this month.

"What the coaches have built there is amazing," Mercado said in an e-mail interview. "I fell in love with the school and the city. The people are so welcoming at Sioux Falls. Their football program is very serious and proud of what they have accomplished." What USF has accomplished is 26 consecutive winning seasons (fourth-most across all divisions). Last season, the Cougars went 8-4 and made the playoffs. This month's signing class consists of 38 players (three from Arizona). USF finished in third place in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division.

The All-State Offensive Lineman from Arizona is OFFICIALLY a member of the Coo Fam! One of the state of Arizona's BEST players is looking to make an immediate impact for the Coo in the trenches. Welcome to the Coo Fam, Isaiah Mercado (@izm75)! #BallerAlert #WinnersWin pic.twitter.com/pwFC8SSpux — Sioux Falls Football (@USFCooFootball) February 5, 2020

Mercado said the bond on the offensive line was "unreal". He will definitely miss playing with that group. "We all got along and we weren't selfish," Mercado said. "We all had each other's backs and communicated amazing on the line. We trusted each other and we knew that we could get the job done. This is the best O-Line I have ever been a part of on my three years on varsity." Sioux Falls is recruiting Mercado as an interior lineman, so he will be playing guard or center. It's a position he loves playing. "There is nothing like playing offensive line," Mercado said. "It's where you can break another player's will." Against Surprise rival Willow Canyon last season, it was a tight game at the half (13-8 SR). But in the second half, those road graders up front did indeed wear down the opposition and the Stallions rolled to a 43-14 victory.



FAST FACT: Shadow Ridge rushed for 232 yards per game. That's the most for the Stallions since 2013. Here's a look at All-6A Southwest Region OT Isaiah Mercado from a 311-yard rushing night in a win over Willow Canyon https://t.co/05PKD7G7fO — Gridiron Arizona (@gridironarizona) December 1, 2019

Despite working two jobs (and playing football), Mercado still found time to be active in Unified P.E. In that, he helped fellow students with disabilities get more active through exercising. Mercado has good academics. He is interested in studying Business Marketing at USF. His interests are in sales, particularly for energy drinks or medical equipment. Finally, Mercado gives credit to his mother. A single mom for Isaiah and his three siblings, she has been the role model for hard work, both on the field and outside of football. "My Mom is an unbelievable woman," Mercado said. "She raised all three of my siblings all by herself when my biological father left the picture when we were little. She inspired me so much and pushed my faith into God. I can't thank her enough on what she did for us. She is the most hard-working person I know. She was always supportive on my decision to go to college as well. She told me 'I will support you wherever you go' and that was always nice to hear."

