Senior Signing Spotlight: Jack Bullard
Bullard continuing in Arizona's tradition of long snappers
This is No. 4 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 267) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/11/20
Corona del Sol, which rebounded from a 1-9 season to make the 6A playoffs, had a D-I player on its roster, but many fans may not have heard of Jack Bullard.
That's because Bullard is a long snapper. A critical part of the special teams, the one that centers those deep balls to punters or holders are normally only noticed when something goes wrong.
Bullard, 6-0, 195, is rated a 4 star with Rubio Long Snapping. He has elected to take a preferred walk-on with Arkansas State. Bullard has been at his craft for a long time, attending camps during his summers in high school.
"I first started long snapping at the age of nine, but I didn't start taking it seriously until my freshman year," Bullard said in an e-mail interview. "Once I attended Adam Tanalski's specialist camp after my sophomore season, I realized that I could potentially get a scholarship for long snapping."
Bullard represented Arizona high school football at the Hammer Kicking Academy Top 40 Camp in each of the past two years.
"Both times it went amazing," Bullard said. "Being in Orlando with the best specialists in the nation was an unbelievable experience and the opportunity to compete against them made it more remarkable."
Had a great camp yesterday with the best in the business @HKA_Tanalski 🌵☀️ pic.twitter.com/4BJ25yaWHr— Jack Bullard ⚠️ (@_Jack77_) December 16, 2019
In last summer's competition, Bullard finished with the second-highest score. Players were ranked based on average snap time, accuracy, and having perfect laces.
Bullard also had offers from Arizona and Bowling Green. While Arkansas State is halfway across the country from Tempe, there will be a familiar face to provide training and support.
"Arkansas State provides an amazing opportunity to learn from the best snapper in the country (Seth Cottengim), who I have trained with the past three years," Bullard said. "And to be able to start for four years on scholarship would be a blessing."
100% COMMITTED‼️🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/jGWTSi4b7w— Jack Bullard ⚠️ (@_Jack77_) February 1, 2020
Bullard wasn't limited to just long snapping duties with the Aztecs. He started at tight end (where he scored a touchdown against Mountain View) and would occasionally hop in at defensive end as well.
In addition to his work with personal training and camps, Bullard has gotten it done in the classroom too, and carries a 4.0 weighted GPA. He's hoping that will lead to redeeming some scholarship money for college.
"I'm really excited to get to Jonesboro and get to work!"
Jonesboro is located about 70 miles northwest of Memphis. Arkansas State plays in the Sun Belt Conference (FBS). Last season, the Red Wolves played a game at Georgia and finished 7-5 in the regular season. A-State got that eighth victory for a second straight year with a win over Florida International in the Camellia Bowl (34-26). The game, held in Montgomery, Alabama, was played in a persistent downpour. Arkansas State is set to begin its spring camp next Monday. The Red Wolves will hold their Spring Game on March 19. The 2020 schedule includes a trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan.