Corona del Sol, which rebounded from a 1-9 season to make the 6A playoffs, had a D-I player on its roster, but many fans may not have heard of Jack Bullard.

That's because Bullard is a long snapper. A critical part of the special teams, the one that centers those deep balls to punters or holders are normally only noticed when something goes wrong.

Bullard, 6-0, 195, is rated a 4 star with Rubio Long Snapping. He has elected to take a preferred walk-on with Arkansas State. Bullard has been at his craft for a long time, attending camps during his summers in high school.

"I first started long snapping at the age of nine, but I didn't start taking it seriously until my freshman year," Bullard said in an e-mail interview. "Once I attended Adam Tanalski's specialist camp after my sophomore season, I realized that I could potentially get a scholarship for long snapping."

Bullard represented Arizona high school football at the Hammer Kicking Academy Top 40 Camp in each of the past two years.

"Both times it went amazing," Bullard said. "Being in Orlando with the best specialists in the nation was an unbelievable experience and the opportunity to compete against them made it more remarkable."