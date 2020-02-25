Colt linebacker signs with Fort Lewis

This is No. 17 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 286) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/25/20 Casteel High School senior Jack Littleton will get to keep playing football after he graduates this May. He signed a letter of intent earlier this month to Fort Lewis College in Durango. The 6-1, 210-pound linebacker had offers from 10 schools. It was a late visit to FLC the weekend before signing day in which everything just felt right according to Littleton. "The opportunity to play football and pursue a degree in Southwest Colorado is important," Littleton said in an e-mail interview. "Outdoor activities seem to be a big part of the culture." He will know another person on campus as he has a cousin that plays on the Fort Lewis women's volleyball team.

After a terrific visit to Durango and conversations with @benhanks2 & @CoachANelson04 I am excited to say that I am committed to Fort Lewis College. Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates that have supported me these last 4 years @TheFortFootball @FLCSkyhawks #FearTheFort pic.twitter.com/767EesNGH3 — Jack Littleton (@jacklittleton_) February 5, 2020

Fort Lewis is a Division II school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Skyhawks started last year 3-2, but injuries decimated the team and it lost its last five games. Darrius Smith was named the new head coach a couple weeks ago. Last year, Smith was the offensive coordinator at Bryant (R.I.). Smith replaces Brandon Crosby, who resigned to join the coaching staff at Boise State.

Littleton is a beast in the weight room at Casteel. The Chandler District school, located in Queen Creek, opened in 2015. It's weight room is dubbed The Steel Mill. The place where the size, strength, and speed are built even has its own Twitter account. Chris Musselman is the head strength coach and developed the program for Casteel's student athletes. "There are a lot of colleges that don't have facilities like Casteel," Littleton said. "I have friends at other schools who tell me about their strength and conditioning programs and they really don't have one. Coach Muss does a fantastic job for all of Casteel's athletes."