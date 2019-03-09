Chandler center saw grind pay dividends as senior

SPOTLIGHT: 3/9/19 Not every player that will be playing college football officially announced his decision on National Signing Day (or in the December early signing period). The first Wednesday in February is merely the first day of the period where seniors can complete a National Letter of Intent. For many joining Division III schools, that can happen a little later. Case in point, on National Signing Day, we had 255 Arizona high school players committed or signed to four-year colleges. A month later, we've boosted that list by more than 50. One of those players is Jacob Zevallos. The 6-foot, 255-pound offensive lineman from Chandler High visited Ripon College the first weekend of February (a few days before NSD) and received an offer from the Wisconsin school. He committed to the Red Hawks on Feb. 17. In many situations, with Division III schools unable to give athletic scholarships, there is a delay for either academic transcripts, admission confirmation, or financial aid money. During his visit, Zevallos got to tour the school and the facilities. He also got to know some of the current Ripon players. "Ripon really had that welcoming feeling I was looking for in a school so I could feel comfortable for the next four years," Zevallos said in an e-mail interview. "The academics at Ripon also really caught my eye and I really want to challenge myself in college."

I am extremely blessed to say that I have been given the opportunity to play at the next level and after a lot of thinking I am excited to say that I am 110% COMMITTED TO RIPON COLLEGE‼️ #GOREDHAWKS 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xDxAU93ZSp — Jacob Zevallos (@ChoochooJacob) February 17, 2019

Zevallos' story is one of perseverance. He didn't even play on the Freshman A team (he started on the B while weighing in at 190 pounds). He moved up to varsity as a sophomore and was second string. However, in his junior year, Zevallos went down to JV to get his reps. As a senior, he was determined to beat out all comers and was the starting center for the Wolves. "Playing for Chandler is a real GRIND," Zevallos said. "I emphasize on grind because, if mentally and physically you aren't tough, you won't make it past your freshman year. Trusting the process is also a real thing when it comes to the Chandler program." By season's end, Zevallos had put together some film against 6A competition. When meeting college coaches, he had to turn on his social skills as well. "I had to really put in the work and show I had a great character to college coaches and show what I could do on the field with my film," Zevallos said of his role in his recruitment. In the team's postseason banquet, Zevallos earned the Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. Chandler won its third consecutive 6A title with an offense that rolled up 49.6 points per game. There were names galore for Arizona high school sports fans to follow with QB Jacob Conover (BYU signee), RB DeCarlos Brooks (Cal signee), and TE Brayden Liebrock (Texas signee). It's likely you don't know as much about those guys if the blockers up front don't do their jobs. With the Wolves' 65-28 victory over Perry (a record for most points in a championship game), Zevallos won a second state championship ring. This one will have a different feel as he played a larger role and had to work his way back up to the varsity. "My most memorable moment is the state game," Zevallos said. "It was one of my biggest accomplishments because everything I have been doing since I was six years old has led me to achieve my dream of being a state champion."

Chandler RB J Brown-Taylor takes off.. And lands in the endzone.. PAT good.. Perry trails 65-21.. 7:05 4thQ #Flight8 pic.twitter.com/NKYX91mXQ3 — Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) December 2, 2018