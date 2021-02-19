ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Jaylen Hawkins

This is No. 11 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 266) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

SPOTLIGHT: 2/19/21



We are just over a week from the start of the third season for Ottawa University in Surprise. The Spirit have had a longer wait than normal to follow up its Sooner Athletic Conference title in 2019. With that league championship came a berth in the NAIA playoffs.

With a season still to be played this spring (postponed from the fall), the recruiting class was smaller than normal for Ottawa for the Class of '21. Still, there were nine in-state senior signees from Arizona in the latest class for the Spirit.

One of those is Jaylen Hawkins.

Hawkins, who played at Millennium, is one of four signees from the West Valley. The 5-10, 170-pound athlete was offered by quarterbacks/wide receivers coach Dane Salazar in December following a visit. A couple weeks later, Hawkins was the first of the Arizona prospects to commit to Ottawa. Other schools that showed interest and offered include Bethany (Kans.), McPherson (Kans.), Simpson (Iowa), Nebraska Wesleyan, and Tabor (Kans.).

"I chose Ottawa because I wanted to stay home and the coaching atmosphere at my visit created a lot of interest," Hawkins said in an e-mail interview. "They were also very fast to show me how much they were offering me."

NAIA football programs can offer 24 scholarships per team. The coaches can divide those out as partial scholarships in order to increase the number of high-caliber players on the team. A couple of the schools on Hawkins' list extended offers, but didn't provide numbers on how much of the education would be covered via athletic scholarship or financial aid.

Ottawa and Arizona Christian are the only non-Division I college football programs in the state. A decade ago, these options didn't exist for those players who were not at the D-I level, but still wanted to get an education and keep playing football at a four-year college in Arizona. Getting to stay near his family is one of the many benefits for Hawkins to play at OUAZ.

"I get to enjoy Arizona weather and just being home," Hawkins said. "I won't have to pay to live on campus, which is another plus. Football is the forefront of my focus, though. That's all I want to do. I just want to continue to play."

