Senior Signing Spotlight: Jeremiah Moore

Chandler RB makes move to Midwest at UMary

This is No. 13 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 273) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/24/22 The Chandler Wolves made it to a sixth consecutive championship game in 2021 (and third in the Open Division). Instead of one main back being the workhorse last season, Chandler had three that each toted the rock at least 60 times while compiling an 11-2 record. One of those was Jeremiah Moore. The 5-foot-9, 207-pound back averaged 6.8 yards per carry in his two years on varsity at Chandler, winning one state championship. Prior to that, Moore was on varsity at St. Mark's High School in Delaware (1,186 yards in two years there). He put together a 131-yard night in a win at Pinnacle last October on just six carries. It was one of seven 100-yard games in his high school career. Moore had offers from Southwest Minnesota State and Benedictine College in Kansas. He also had one from the University of Mary in North Dakota. Following a trip to Bismarck, the togetherness of the team made an impact on him. Moore committed to the Marauders in January and signed the first week of February. "What really stuck out to me was how they were really involved in my recruiting process," Moore said in an e-mail interview. "When I visited the school, it really felt like a family there."



Moore is looking forward to challenging himself with the step up from high school ball to that of NCAA Division II. "What excites me is to be a part of a family that will push me to be the best version of myself on and off the field," Moore said. The beginning of Chandler's dynasty run came long before Moore was in the state of Arizona. The Wolves had a close loss to Hamilton in the 2013 Division I semifinals and then broke through the following year with two wins over their Arizona Avenue rivals. The second of those (28-7) was the team's first championship in the playoff era. Since 2014, Chandler has won six of the last eight titles at the highest classification in Arizona. "The main factors of us continuing to be successful were playing together as a team, executing our assignments, and playing at a high-intensity pace." Moore scored the first points in last December's championship game.



