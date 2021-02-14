ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: John Ferlmann

This is No. 8 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 256) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

SPOTLIGHT: 2/14/21

Boulder Creek, which rose from a 4-7 season in 2019 to become the top seed in the 6A playoffs, had some Division I talent on its roster.

There was quarterback Bear Milacek, who signed with New Mexico. There was all-world running back Jacob Cisneros, who went Ivy League and signed with Penn. Offensive lineman Jacob Moore held an offer from UTEP, but has decided to take a wrestling scholarship at Western Colorado. But that wasn't all. Many fans may not be familiar with John Ferlmann.



That's because Ferlmann is a long snapper. A critical part of the special teams, the one that centers those deep balls to punters or holders which are normally only noticed when something goes wrong.

Ferlmann, 6-3, 225, is rated as a 5 star with Rubio Long Snapping. He will technically be a walk-on at Arizona State, but holds an academic scholarship with the school. Ferlmann has been honing his craft since before starting high school.

"I started messing around with it in front of my coach and he put me in," Ferlmann said in an e-mail interview. "I first realized I could go to college for it when I was a sophomore. I was clearly better than any competition on our team or other teams and it motivated me to pursue it."

Ferlmann transferred from Gregori HS in Modesto, California to Boulder Creek following his junior year. He represented Arizona at the Rubio Top 12 Camp last summer in Dallas. It was a memorable experience for him as 40 of the top snappers in the country stayed in the same hotel.

"There were no parents and it just allowed for a more college-like feel as each individual had to perform on their own without any coaching or aid," Ferlmann said. "It revealed which guys could compete and who was really cut out for D-I football. Big shoutout to Rubio for running an amazing camp."

