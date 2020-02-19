Culture, success, and faith helped lead Willow Canyon DB to Carroll

This is No. 12 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 281) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/19/20 Jonathan HagEstad had an offer from one of the NAIA programs in Arizona. But he chose to return to his other home away from the state. The 5-10, 175-pound athlete at Willow Canyon is from Montana and selected Carroll College, located in the state's capital of Helena. It will give him a chance to bond again with some old classmates.

"I had two of my friends that I grew up with in elementary school commit there as well as the culture," HagEstad said in an e-mail interview of what led him to choose Carroll. "I like what they are doing there and it really appealed to me that they have a good program and have won six championships and were runners up in two others. Plus, there's the faith aspect as I'm a Christian and having that on campus was important to me."

As many others that play the game on Friday nights, HagEstad had the dream of playing football at a higher level. "I have loved football since I was little and played with my friends at school everyday at recess or passed the ball in the front yard with my Dad," HagEstad said. "I knew playing college football was something I've always wanted to do." HagEstad fills up the stat sheet in several different areas thanks to his versatility. From his days in youth ball, he played on both sides of the ball at cornerback and running back. That continued into high school as he started on varsity at corner and moved over to free safety his senior year. Switching over to the offense, HagEstad rushed for just over 400 yards, caught 16 passes, and scored five touchdowns. Finally, he was active on special teams averaging 22 yards on his 23 kickoff returns. "I made the switch to safety my senior year when our team needed it and I loved it," HagEstad said. "I was able to control more of the defense and be in a more active role." It is at free safety that Carroll, a private Roman Catholic school, was recruiting him.

By season's end, due to success on the field and off, HagEstad found himself on some lists. He was a Second Team All-5A Desert West Region returner and made the First Team at defensive back for the Dysart District. Even more important, Sports360AZ named HagEstad to its First Team All-Academic Team with his 4.59 weighted GPA.

