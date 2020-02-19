Senior Signing Spotlight: Jonathan HagEstad
Culture, success, and faith helped lead Willow Canyon DB to Carroll
This is No. 12 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 281) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/19/20
Jonathan HagEstad had an offer from one of the NAIA programs in Arizona. But he chose to return to his other home away from the state.
The 5-10, 175-pound athlete at Willow Canyon is from Montana and selected Carroll College, located in the state's capital of Helena. It will give him a chance to bond again with some old classmates.
"I had two of my friends that I grew up with in elementary school commit there as well as the culture," HagEstad said in an e-mail interview of what led him to choose Carroll. "I like what they are doing there and it really appealed to me that they have a good program and have won six championships and were runners up in two others. Plus, there's the faith aspect as I'm a Christian and having that on campus was important to me."
The Killa Beez just added another difference maker from the Grand Canyon State!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A game-breaking safety from Surprise, AZ!!
Saints fans, please welcome Jonathan HagEstad to the family!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @JHagEstad28 pic.twitter.com/eErDZW1ckt
As many others that play the game on Friday nights, HagEstad had the dream of playing football at a higher level.
"I have loved football since I was little and played with my friends at school everyday at recess or passed the ball in the front yard with my Dad," HagEstad said. "I knew playing college football was something I've always wanted to do."
HagEstad fills up the stat sheet in several different areas thanks to his versatility. From his days in youth ball, he played on both sides of the ball at cornerback and running back. That continued into high school as he started on varsity at corner and moved over to free safety his senior year. Switching over to the offense, HagEstad rushed for just over 400 yards, caught 16 passes, and scored five touchdowns. Finally, he was active on special teams averaging 22 yards on his 23 kickoff returns.
"I made the switch to safety my senior year when our team needed it and I loved it," HagEstad said. "I was able to control more of the defense and be in a more active role."
It is at free safety that Carroll, a private Roman Catholic school, was recruiting him.
By season's end, due to success on the field and off, HagEstad found himself on some lists. He was a Second Team All-5A Desert West Region returner and made the First Team at defensive back for the Dysart District. Even more important, Sports360AZ named HagEstad to its First Team All-Academic Team with his 4.59 weighted GPA.
Congrats to our All District Selections:— Willow Canyon Football (@WillowCanyonFB) December 2, 2019
1st Team-
Kindric Picklesimer OL
Trevor Kinnee LB
Jonathan HagEstad DB
Darvon Hubbard Offense Flex
Joseph Semien DL
Josh Hubbs Kicker & Punter
2nd Team-
Josiah Gardner Defense Flex
Daunte Williams WR
Josiah Meek LB@wccatathletics
It wasn't a slam dunk that HagEstad was going to Carroll. He checked out a few other programs. Being from Missoula, he considered walking on at Montana. Finally, it came down to Northwestern College and Carroll.
"Northwestern had really great facilities and had a great faith-backed campus as well as being ranked high in the NAIA," HagEstad said. "I just never really saw myself living in Iowa, which was the deciding factor."
Carroll welcomed in 26 signees on the first day of the period earlier this month. A couple things the Fighting Saints looked for were multi-sport athletes (21 of them are) and leadership (16 were team captains). Carroll competes in the Frontier Conference (NAIA) and finished 6-4. The Saints captured six national titles between 2002-2010.
HagEstad fits the bill for both multi-sport athletes (he's a sprinter on the track team) and as a team captain.
While his football days are done at WCHS, he still has some things he wants to accomplish before graduating. One is improving his time in the 100-meter dash and another is trying to help his 4x100 relay team get to state.
In terms of leadership, HagEstad has learned about making hard decisions where you're not always liked. For example, getting on some players who aren't giving their all.
"To gain that respect and be considered a leader, you have to lead with your actions rather than words," HagEstad said. "I know that I have to go above and beyond for my teammates and I'm always willing to do that. I found that being the hardest worker in the room makes people want to follow you."
Carroll kicks off its season on Saturday, Aug. 29 at home against Montana Western. The teams split a pair of meetings last season with the home team winning each one and the games being decided by four and seven points.
"I would just like to thank my coaches that have helped me get to where I am and my parents for always believing in me," HagEstad said. "I'm excited to get to Carroll and get to work!"