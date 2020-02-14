Senior Signing Spotlight: Jose DeHaro
Tolleson punter signs with Western New Mexico
This is No. 7 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 271) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/14/20
After three years of playing varsity football at Tolleson, Jose DeHaro will head to Western New Mexico University.
The 6-foot, 225-pound punter and kicker was an All-6A Southwest Region First Team selection for three straight years. WNMU was the first school to offer DeHaro, doing so in July.
But he didn't get complacent with that offer, he improved in his senior year and his climb was dramatic. After averaging 34 and 35 yards per punt his first two seasons, DeHaro zoomed up to 42.9 yards last year. He, along with his special teams unit, also pinned 16 of his 47 punts inside the 20. That season earned him All-6A Conference First Team honors.
DeHaro said he put more attention towards punting during the end of his junior year.
"I started working on form and ball drop, which eventually led me getting down the form and contact a little better than what I did my junior season," DeHaro said in an e-mail interview. "I've worked with Alex Zendejas Kicking and they've helped me with kicking and punting throughout the years."
He waited until 24 hours before signing day to give his commitment to the Mustangs.
"The coaching staff and team are very nice and super humble," DeHaro said. "I liked the atmosphere over there at WNMU with all the people, coaches, and players that made it seem like I was very welcome. I also couldn't refuse such a great offer that they have given me."
Western New Mexico University would like to welcome kicker/punter Jose DeHaro to the Mustang family! #WNMUFootballNSD20 pic.twitter.com/fKfVdbZqOV— WNMU Mustang Football (@WNMUFootball) February 5, 2020
Tolleson entered the year coming off a 6-4 season in 2018. However, the Wolverines started with a 10-7 loss to rival Agua Fria and it was downhill from there (2-8 record). Still, DeHaro continued to try and put the defense in good field position as he punted 14 more times than the year before.
"Sadly, my senior year didn't turn out as great as many of us seniors wanted it to be," DeHaro said. "In fact, it did add more punting pressure over the other two years."
Adding to the pressure was a more inexperienced line giving limited time to get the ball off before defenders leaked through in the attempt for a block.
His biggest wallop came in a Week 3 home game against Hamilton. Watch as the return man had no idea how well DeHaro can drill a punt.
69 yard punt to stop them on their 3 yard line @Prokickercom @matt_aragon @CoachTristan_ @CoachHansen_ @AZHSFB @AZPreps365 @CoachSpringerST @WNMUFootball @ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/GW9TZ6KVWP— Jose 🥶 (@Josed2484) September 14, 2019
In addition to punting, DeHaro was a First Team All-Region selection at kicker. He handled kickoffs and the place kicking for TUHS and converted 16 field goals in his varsity career.
Being a kicker gives you a chance to be the hero and DeHaro did get to feel that excitement during his high school years.
"My most memorable moment in my career at Tolleson would be when I made the 48-yard field goal game winner vs. Millennium," DeHaro said.
In a home game in 2017, DeHaro trotted out in the closing seconds of a 39-39 game. The Tigers called a timeout to ice the sophomore kicker. But, there was never any doubt from the snap to the hold and the kick as DeHaro booted the game-winner in a 42-39 victory and was swarmed by his teammates in celebration.
Transitioning from football to futbol, DeHaro is finishing out his senior year on a high note on the soccer pitch. Tolleson (12-3-2) received a top-eight seed in the 6A state tournament and will play a home match on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. (Opponent to be determined on Friday afternoon with the announcement of the seedings). DeHaro plays defensive center midfield. As the name implies, it's a role that involves trying to break the opposition's play. It involves both reading the field and making good tackles.
Once his senior year ends and he graduates, it will be back to using his hands with the ball as Western New Mexico recruited DeHaro as a punter. The Mustangs, a Division II team, were just 2-10 last year, but did finish the campaign with a 23-17 win over New Mexico Highlands in the inaugural La Batalla Bowl. A 16-3 surge in the second half led to the return of the Warrior Helmet trophy back to Silver City. In that game, Desert Ridge alum CJ Fowler passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns.
"I would say that I want to thank every coach, my parents, and teammates that have helped me and pushed me to try my best since my freshman year when I first started kicking," DeHaro said. "And a huge shoutout to Alex Zendejas Kicking for helping me get better throughout the year."