This is No. 7 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 271) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/14/20

After three years of playing varsity football at Tolleson, Jose DeHaro will head to Western New Mexico University.

The 6-foot, 225-pound punter and kicker was an All-6A Southwest Region First Team selection for three straight years. WNMU was the first school to offer DeHaro, doing so in July.

But he didn't get complacent with that offer, he improved in his senior year and his climb was dramatic. After averaging 34 and 35 yards per punt his first two seasons, DeHaro zoomed up to 42.9 yards last year. He, along with his special teams unit, also pinned 16 of his 47 punts inside the 20. That season earned him All-6A Conference First Team honors.



DeHaro said he put more attention towards punting during the end of his junior year.

"I started working on form and ball drop, which eventually led me getting down the form and contact a little better than what I did my junior season," DeHaro said in an e-mail interview. "I've worked with Alex Zendejas Kicking and they've helped me with kicking and punting throughout the years."

He waited until 24 hours before signing day to give his commitment to the Mustangs.

"The coaching staff and team are very nice and super humble," DeHaro said. "I liked the atmosphere over there at WNMU with all the people, coaches, and players that made it seem like I was very welcome. I also couldn't refuse such a great offer that they have given me."