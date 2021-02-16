ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Josiah Flores

This is No. 9 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 261) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

"I just felt like I was at home," Flores said in an e-mail interview. "And not only that, but from the day they reached out to me to where I am now, they have always checked up on me and basically treated me like I'm family."

The 5-8, 200-pound linebacker and fullback had offers from seven schools. It was a late visit to FLC the weekend before signing day in which everything felt right, according to Flores.

Cienega High School senior Josiah Flores will get to keep playing football after he graduates this May. He signed a letter of intent earlier this month to walk on at Fort Lewis College in Durango.

Fort Lewis is a Division II school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Skyhawks went 3-7 in 2019 and didn't play last fall. FLC is planning a three-game spring schedule starting on March 27 at Dixie State (Utah). Fort Lewis signed seven players earlier this month plus four walk-ons. Darrius Smith was hired as the head coach back in February of 2020, but is still waiting to coach his first game for the Skyhawks.

Flores was selected to play in the Tiki Bowl in January, which was moved from Hawaii to Orlando this year. It's a national game featuring players from throughout the country. Flores had a good overall experience.

"It wasn't only a chance to get out of Arizona, but an opportunity to showcase my talents in front of coaches and those who were watching and get the chance to get my name out there more," Flores said. "It was almost like a college experience for me, having to room with a player and getting to know other players from different areas. Throughout those few days, our bond really grew."

Cienega is located in Vail, which is just south of Tucson, and has been one of the top programs in Southern Arizona pretty much since its inception in 2002. The Bobcats' varsity team went 32-7 over the past four years. Flores spent his entire high school career at CHS.

"Most of the players on that team I played with or against before high school, so I feel like that definitely benefited us as a team," Flores said. "I also want to give a shout out to our strength coach, Coach (Steve) Schween. He's a huge part of our success as athletes and I just want to thank him for helping me be in the position I am in today."

Aside from football, Flores played two years of rugby. He was a captain in his second season.

Flores is a beast in the weight room. You can tell he's been learning technique from Coach Schween and by putting in the work, he's become stronger. While he was waiting for the Bobcats' season to begin late last summer, Flores was putting up some big numbers.

