This is the 24th in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 296) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 3/5/20

Arizona Christian had success last season with a Higuera at kicker. The Firestorm looked to the same family to continue that legacy with the recruitment of Juaquin Rodriguez-Higuera.

The younger of the two brothers is completing his senior year at Centennial, where he kicked for the Coyotes the past two seasons. The interesting part of the story is Rodriguez-Higuera wasn't a special teams player throughout high school.

He has only been kicking a football for 2-1/2 years. Prior to that, he was a diehard soccer player. Starting out at Paradise Valley HS, Rodriguez-Higuera had a special kicking tryout late in his freshman year. His older brother, Nestor Higuera, played a role in the start of Juaquin's journey into football.

"I had to have my brother help convince my Mom to let me play by having us both play," Rodriguez-Higuera said in an e-mail interview. "I was able to kick the last two games on the freshman team and one game at the JV level."

In his sophomore year, Rodriguez-Higuera played at a place you'd normally expect to find a 5-9, 255-pounder - defensive tackle. He made 19 tackles for the Trojans while Nestor was the team's kicker in his senior year.

When Nestor moved on to ACU in 2018, Juaquin transferred to Centennial. After sitting the first five games, he made an impact for the high-scoring Coyotes. Rodriguez-Higuera handled kickoffs (71 of them in nine games), was 56-of-58 in extra points, and converted both of his field goal attempts (CeHS scored a lot of touchdowns).

The reason for the transfer was convenience as the Peoria school was closer to his Mom's place of work. During his sophomore year, Rodriguez-Higuera started going to Arizona Cardinals Kicking Camps run by former ASU and NFL player Luis Zendejas. From there, he attended one-on-one trainings with Zendejas to fine tune his form and technique.

Rodriguez-Higuera missed just two extra points again in his senior year (39-of-41) and booted three field goals with the longest being a 44-yarder down in Vail against Cienega. He received an offer from ACU in December, but waited until Signing Day in February to publicly announce he would be joining the Firestorm.

"I wanted to make sure that it was the right fit for me and my future," Rodriguez-Higuera said. "I also had to consider that I would be competing alongside their current kicker that had a great season."

