Interest from Western New Mexico wins over Mica Mountain OL Ellsworth

This is No. 16 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 355) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

Advertisement

SPOTLIGHT: 3/4/24 Midway through the 2023 season, Mica Mountain found itself playing in the Game of the Night in the state of Arizona. The 6-0 Thunderbolts, in just their third year as a varsity program, played at Canyon del Oro (also 6-0). The two 4A schools were being talked about statewide as they were hovering around the Open Division rankings. CDO held on for a 17-15 victory. Mica Mountain picked itself up and ran the table for the rest of the regular season led by an offense that averaged 34 points and 345 yards per game. One of the guys in the trenches for the 'Bolts was center/guard Kennedy Ellsworth. The 6-2, 285-pound lineman signed with Western New Mexico, which he chose over 20 other schools from the Division II, III, and NAIA levels. Ellsworth built great relationships with several programs, but ultimately chose to remain relatively close to home. Silver City, New Mexico is a three-hour drive east of Tucson. "(Head) Coach (Billy) Hickman recruited me when he was the offensive line coach," Ellsworth said in an e-mail interview. "Him being the head coach now, and being around (Assistant) Coach (Daniel) Hunter and (Assistant) Coach (Sean) Reim were hugely important to my decision. Having plenty of friends who played there, I heard nothing but awesome things about Silver City and upon arrival, I knew I was home." Western New Mexico, a Division II school, plays in the Lone Star Conference with colleges from Texas, New Mexico, and Oregon. In 2023, the Mustangs bookended their season with wins against Sul Ross State (Texas) in September and Eastern New Mexico in November. Ellsworth, who goes by "KJ", committed to WNMU following an official visit on Jan. 29 and made it official a week later as the signing period began.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIFNpbHZlciBDaXR5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20va2VubmVkeWVsbHN3b3IyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBrZW5uZWR5ZWxsc3dvcjI8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+8J+QjiB8IEtKIEVs bHN3b3J0aDxicj7wn4+IIHwgT2ZmZW5zaXZlIExpbmU8YnI+8J+foyB8IE1p Y2EgTW91bnRhaW4gSGlnaCBTY2hvb2w8YnI+8J+foSB8IFR1Y3NvbiAsIEFa PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JhcmVCcmVl ZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JhcmVCcmVl ZDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTXVz dGFuZ3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNdXN0 YW5nczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhTbTFQUzJGdG8iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84U20xUFMyRnRvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdOTVUg TXVzdGFuZyBGb290YmFsbCAoQFdOTVVGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XTk1VRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTUzNjc0 ODYzMjM4NTE3NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNywg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ellsworth received his offer after the season in December when he got a visit at his school from Offensive Line Coach Kasey Tittlemier. Ellsworth was impressed with the campus in his January visit and noticed the tight-knit community (the town has a population of 10,000) and toured the dorms. "I want to coach college ball some day," Ellsworth said. "So, I picked up Physical Education/Coaching as my major." As anyone who follows football knows, life on the O-Line is nasty and hard. The chances for individual glory aren't there, but what you do (or don't do) can make the difference on Game Day. Ellsworth credits the coaching staff for that fast start. "Coach Richard Sanchez is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country," Ellsworth said. "He found a way to bring a fire out of us we didn't know we had. Practice was so much harder than any game we saw all year. Not to mention, finally having a full senior class, we were ready to roll! I'm forever grateful to all of our coaches, especially Sanchez, (Head Coach Pat) Nugent, Coach G, (Wyatt) Zimmerman, (Defensive coordinator Brett) Darling, (Zach) Ortiz, and Jones." Another person that helped Ellsworth and the big guys get ready for Mica Mountain's best season in its brief history (the Thunderbolts finished 11-2 and made the semis) was Keith Scott, the school's Strength & Conditioning Coach. "I've been with him since eighth grade," Ellsworth said. "All gas, no brakes. The secret mastermind behind our success is who runs our weight room everyday! Forever grateful for him."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40NiBkYXlzIHRpbCBnYW1lZGF5LiBJ4oCZbSByZWFkeSBmb3IgeWVh ciA0ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLZWxsZXlM ZWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2VsbGV5TGVlPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoX2JoaWNrbWFuP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaF9iaGlja21hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEpheUxvbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoSmF5TG9uZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hcml6Q29hY2hHcmVlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AR3JpekNvYWNoR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfU3RlYmJpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoX1N0ZWJiaW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0VOTVVGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARU5NVUZv b3RiYWxsPC9hPiBAQ29hY2hfSG9mZl9OQVUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFR1aXRlbGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoVHVpdGVsZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9icmVubmFucGNhcnJvbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJyZW5u YW5wY2Fycm9sbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D b2FjaEJwYXluZTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEJwYXlu ZTI4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoR2Vy bTc5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEdlcm03OTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aaW1tZXJtYW5uV3lhdHQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFppbW1lcm1hbm5XeWF0dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEdyZWVuaWU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoR3JlZW5pZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNhTW91bnRhaW5GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ATWljYU1vdW50YWluRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9VeFkzd2NJVVJHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVXhZM3djSVVSRzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLSiBFbGxzd29ydGggKEBrZW5uZWR5ZWxsc3dvcjIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2VubmVkeWVsbHN3b3IyL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjc4MDczNDYxNzUzOTA1MTU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bHkgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Western New Mexico has recruited Arizona very well over the past several years, but the '24 class took it to another level. A total of 24 seniors from the state will be playing for the Mustangs, including Mica Mountain receiver Jonah Garcia. What's the secret formula? Being close to home helps, but it's the long-term plan for the program.

"The thing that sold me on Western is there was never a pipe dream," Ellsworth said. "The coach shared what they have to offer, where I fit in, and his goals for the program! Coach Hickman has done an incredible job and I can't wait to get to work. Truly believe I'm in the best hands possible! Grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to go accomplish the goals Coach has set for our program." In between the end of the HS season and his recruitment, Ellsworth played in the Gametime Senior Bowl in Mesa on Jan. 13.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNhTW91bnRh aW5GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWljYU1vdW50YWluRkI8L2E+ IGNlbnRlciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tlbm5lZHll bGxzd29yMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2VubmVkeWVsbHN3b3Iy PC9hPiBjb21wbGV0ZWQgaGlzIEhTIGZvb3RiYWxsIGNhcmVlciB0b25pZ2h0 IHBsYXlpbmcgZm9yIGEgd2lubmluZyB0ZWFtIGluIHRoZSBAR2FtdGltZVJD IFNlbmlvciBBbGwtU3RhciBCb3dsLiBIZSB3aWxsIGFubm91bmNlIGhpcyBj b2xsZWdlIGRlc3RpbmF0aW9uIHNvb24uIEFsc28gcHJlc2VudGx5IG9mZmlj aWF0aW5nIGEgeW91dGggNy1vbi03IGxlYWd1ZSBpbiBlYXN0IFR1Y3Nvbi4g SGUgcGxheWVkIHRvbmlnaHTigKYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2F2 TjhkRlpXcDQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hdk44ZEZaV3A0PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEphdmllciBNb3JhbGVzIChASmF2aWVySk1vcmFsZXMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF2aWVySk1vcmFsZXMvc3RhdHVz LzE3NDY0MTAyMDU4OTI4MjEyNTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAxNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==