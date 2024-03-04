Senior Signing Spotlight: Kennedy Ellsworth
Interest from Western New Mexico wins over Mica Mountain OL Ellsworth
This is No. 16 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 355) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 3/4/24
Midway through the 2023 season, Mica Mountain found itself playing in the Game of the Night in the state of Arizona. The 6-0 Thunderbolts, in just their third year as a varsity program, played at Canyon del Oro (also 6-0). The two 4A schools were being talked about statewide as they were hovering around the Open Division rankings. CDO held on for a 17-15 victory.
Mica Mountain picked itself up and ran the table for the rest of the regular season led by an offense that averaged 34 points and 345 yards per game. One of the guys in the trenches for the 'Bolts was center/guard Kennedy Ellsworth. The 6-2, 285-pound lineman signed with Western New Mexico, which he chose over 20 other schools from the Division II, III, and NAIA levels. Ellsworth built great relationships with several programs, but ultimately chose to remain relatively close to home. Silver City, New Mexico is a three-hour drive east of Tucson.
"(Head) Coach (Billy) Hickman recruited me when he was the offensive line coach," Ellsworth said in an e-mail interview. "Him being the head coach now, and being around (Assistant) Coach (Daniel) Hunter and (Assistant) Coach (Sean) Reim were hugely important to my decision. Having plenty of friends who played there, I heard nothing but awesome things about Silver City and upon arrival, I knew I was home."
Western New Mexico, a Division II school, plays in the Lone Star Conference with colleges from Texas, New Mexico, and Oregon. In 2023, the Mustangs bookended their season with wins against Sul Ross State (Texas) in September and Eastern New Mexico in November.
Ellsworth, who goes by "KJ", committed to WNMU following an official visit on Jan. 29 and made it official a week later as the signing period began.
Ellsworth received his offer after the season in December when he got a visit at his school from Offensive Line Coach Kasey Tittlemier. Ellsworth was impressed with the campus in his January visit and noticed the tight-knit community (the town has a population of 10,000) and toured the dorms.
"I want to coach college ball some day," Ellsworth said. "So, I picked up Physical Education/Coaching as my major."
As anyone who follows football knows, life on the O-Line is nasty and hard. The chances for individual glory aren't there, but what you do (or don't do) can make the difference on Game Day. Ellsworth credits the coaching staff for that fast start.
"Coach Richard Sanchez is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country," Ellsworth said. "He found a way to bring a fire out of us we didn't know we had. Practice was so much harder than any game we saw all year. Not to mention, finally having a full senior class, we were ready to roll! I'm forever grateful to all of our coaches, especially Sanchez, (Head Coach Pat) Nugent, Coach G, (Wyatt) Zimmerman, (Defensive coordinator Brett) Darling, (Zach) Ortiz, and Jones."
Another person that helped Ellsworth and the big guys get ready for Mica Mountain's best season in its brief history (the Thunderbolts finished 11-2 and made the semis) was Keith Scott, the school's Strength & Conditioning Coach.
"I've been with him since eighth grade," Ellsworth said. "All gas, no brakes. The secret mastermind behind our success is who runs our weight room everyday! Forever grateful for him."
Western New Mexico has recruited Arizona very well over the past several years, but the '24 class took it to another level. A total of 24 seniors from the state will be playing for the Mustangs, including Mica Mountain receiver Jonah Garcia. What's the secret formula? Being close to home helps, but it's the long-term plan for the program.
"The thing that sold me on Western is there was never a pipe dream," Ellsworth said. "The coach shared what they have to offer, where I fit in, and his goals for the program! Coach Hickman has done an incredible job and I can't wait to get to work. Truly believe I'm in the best hands possible! Grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to go accomplish the goals Coach has set for our program."
In between the end of the HS season and his recruitment, Ellsworth played in the Gametime Senior Bowl in Mesa on Jan. 13.
Western New Mexico finished 2-8 last season. The Mustangs begin spring practices on Monday. Those will continue going three days a week through April 13, when they will hold a Spring Game. Many from State 48 will be watching this fall to see if the boost from players next door can turn the program around.
Ellsworth is appreciative for the opportunities he's had in this college recruiting cycle. In addition to the coaches that have helped him along the way, he'll take his faith with him to New Mexico.
"I just want to thank God for bringing me to this point," Ellsworth said. "He pushed me in areas I did not want to be pushed in. It made me stronger and ultimately blessed with the opportunity to shed light on his name through football. Without him, I am nothing!"
