This is No. 18 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's a look at the full list (currently totaling 288) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/26/20

Many in Arizona are familiar with the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. It consists of 10 schools with six of them in Colorado. There are a pair in South Dakota and one in New Mexico. The other school is Chadron State College in Nebraska and it may not be as well-known to players and fans in Arizona. CSC hasn't recruited the state much in the past and just two from Arizona will suit up for the Eagles this spring. Lloyd Love will make it a third from the state this fall.

The 6-4, 210-pound tight end from Flowing Wells HS in Tucson received his offer after a visit in January and committed a few days later. He was aware that Chadron State didn't recruit many athletes from Arizona.

"I first found out about the Eagles when I was doing some reading on Danny Woodhead and how he set these outstanding records for the school and for the NCAA as a whole," Love said in an e-mail interview. "I first got into contact with the school on Thanksgiving, when head coach Jay Long got in contact with me."

Woodhead won the Harlon Hill Trophy (best player in Division II) twice while at Chadron State. The running back went on to play for four teams in the NFL.



Chadron is located in the northern part of the Nebraska panhandle. The college comprises half of the 6,000 population of the town. Love had positive takeaways from his visit to the school.

"The way the coaching staff and everyone in the town and college connected around the school and its athletics," Love said of what stood out in his visit. "For me, seeing a school with a strong support staff and a supportive coaching staff that wants the students to succeed in not only their athletics, but more importantly, in their academics."