This is No. 6 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 276) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/13/19

Western New Mexico has been recruiting the state for a while. This year, they've taken it to another level.

The Division II Mustangs, who have 11 players from Arizona on their roster, signed 15 players (14 high school seniors) from the state last week.

For Louis Contreras, the exposure to WNMU began last summer when he attended a camp in Silver City.

"Coach Chris (Martinez) made sure that they knew who I was and after that they stayed in touch," Contreras said in an e-mail interview. "Coach AJ (Justin) and Ace (Justin) reached out to them as well during the season along with other schools, but Western was one of the main ones that stuck around."

Martinez coaches at Coronado and also runs the Arizona Showcase camp and a 7-on-7 team that Contreras played on. The Justins were the head coach (AJ) and offensive coordinator (Ace) for North Canyon, where Contreras played his last two years of high school football.

Contreras, a 6-3, 190-pound quarterback, was offered by Western New Mexico in December and committed in January. He was part of the 39-member class that the Mustangs unveiled on National Signing Day. Contreras likes the location (a five-hour drive from Phoenix) and the way everyone got along during his visit.

"I think the biggest thing that appealed to me about Western is how close the coaching staff is with each other and their players," Contreras said. "It sounds cliche, but it really is a family environment. On my visit at the dinner, (offensive coordinator Paul) Coach Hansen had his family there. My family and I met them and they spoke with my parents like they had known each other for longer than a couple hours."