This is No. 15 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/22/20

Football has been a part of the life of Maalik Knox for a long time. Like many, he developed a love of the game in elementary school. He stopped playing for one year during middle school and went right back to it a year later.

Knox, a 6-1, 175-pound defensive back at Cesar Chavez found the right combination of a school that had the field of study he was interested in along with a college that was willing to pay for it, and allow him to continue playing football.

"With Bemidji State, I decided to go there because of the perfect fit with the major I wanted to go into," Knox said in an e-mail interview. "They were also giving me a full tuition scholarship."

Bemidji State is a Division II school located in Northern Minnesota, just 150 miles south of the Canadian border. The Beavers (8-3 last season) compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The senior class at Bemidji State finished the last four years with a school-record 32 wins. Knox was one of 26 players to sign with BSU earlier this month to try and keep that success going.