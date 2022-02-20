Senior Signing Spotlight: Marcus Lye

Lumberjacks land kicker from Brophy

This is No. 11 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 254) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/20/22 Northern Arizona is graduating Luis Aguilar, an alum of Nogales HS. The Lumberjacks just recruited another in-state kicker with Marcus Lye. Lye is completing his senior year at Brophy College Preparatory, where he kicked and punted for the Broncos for the last three seasons. The interesting part of the story is Lye had never seen or played football until he was 13 years old. Lye was born in Australia and lived there for 10 years before moving to Madagascar due to his dad's work. He lived on the African island nation for two years and then one year in Peru. His sports journey began in Australia playing rugby and cricket, two sports popular in that country. In Madagascar and Peru, Lye played soccer. Upon moving to Phoenix, he continued playing soccer through middle school and into his freshman year. "Before freshman year and throughout middle school, I had played football with my friends for fun, but had never actually 'played'," Lye said in an e-mail interview. "I went out for summer football and soon after, quit, as I couldn't understand any of the plays or coverages." After the first game of his sophomore year, he saw several of his friends playing and they suggested he try and kick because of his soccer background. "I went out that week and it all just clicked," Lye said. "That's when I met my coach, Alex Zendejas, and he told me I had raw talent and a lot of potential. Alex Zendejas has helped me develop so much into the kicker and person I am today, and I am so grateful for that. I still remember him telling me that he would put me up against any college or pro kicker on my best day. Working with him is what really helped me take my talents to the next level." Alex, of course, comes from the famous Zendejas family of kickers. He played at Arizona in college and later with the Arizona Rattlers in the Arena Football League. Zendejas started AZ Kicking and Training back in 2017, working with future kickers.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQVVfRm9vdGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5BVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MeWVNYXJjdXM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEx5ZU1hcmN1czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1dnTEdjajFsTU4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XZ0xHY2oxbE1OPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFsZXhaZW5kZWphc0tpY2tpbmcmYW1wO1RyYWluaW5n IChAQVpLaWNraW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Fa S2lja2luZy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5MjY0OTA3NzYzNjQwNzI5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Lye enjoyed a breakthrough season in his senior year. He booted 12 field goals with a long of 53 yards against Red Mountain. Lye was also reliable in kickoffs sending 43 of his 56 attempts into the end zone, ensuring the opposing offense would have to go 80 yards to score a touchdown. He was named as the First Team All-6A Conference kicker in just his third year of kicking. "At the start of the season, we all set goals as a team and as individuals," Lye said. "One of my goals was to be named First Team All-Conference, so it was a massive honor to get that. Knowing I reached my goal was amazing." Unlike other positions, colleges normally don't recruit more than one kicker. And that's not every year either. If a team has a returning starter, there might be just one other kicker on the roster, not four (one for each class year). Northern Arizona was working its way in with Lye early. "I started communicating with the NAU coaches throughout the season and went up for two game day visits," Lye said. "On my official visit (in December), from the minute I walked in the hotel doors, I felt at home. All the coaches greeted my family and me and made us feel welcome. The coaching staff at NAU is just phenomenal. From (Special Teams) Coach (Dave) Ungerer to (Head) Coach (Chris) Ball, they are all amazing. Coach Ball is building something special up at NAU and just by talking to him, I knew I want to be a part of that." NAU also recently opened up a new practice field and a student-athlete high-performance center. "The new facilities that just opened up at NAU are amazing," They are the best facilities you could find anywhere in the country. NAU is such a good school and the campus is so beautiful."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZnV0dXJlIGlzIG5vdy48YnI+PGJyPkludHJvZHVjaW5nIG91 ciBicmFuZCBuZXcgU3R1ZGVudC1BdGhsZXRlIEhpZ2ggUGVyZm9ybWFuY2Ug Q2VudGVyISA3NywwMDAgc3F1YXJlIGZlZXQsICQ0NyBtaWxsaW9uIGFuZCBh IHRvdGFsIGdhbWUgY2hhbmdlciBmb3IgTkFVIEF0aGxldGljcyE8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkFVU3Ryb25nP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkFVU3Ryb25nPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb0tCYXlyZVIwZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL29LQmF5cmVSMGY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkFVIEF0aGxldGljcyAo QE5BVUF0aGxldGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9O QVVBdGhsZXRpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE0OTQzOTM1MTE4MzkzMzg1MTA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lye received his offer during his visit the first weekend of December and committed a day later. He was part of 20 commitments that signed in the Early Signing Period, and one of six from the state of Arizona.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQg4pqSIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93VDR3 Y1MzNjNnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd1Q0d2NTMzYzZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBNYXJjdXMgTHllIChATHllTWFyY3VzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0x5ZU1hcmN1cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2NzkzNTc1NDQwMzc4 MjY1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Brophy practiced at 5 am BST, which I'm going to assume is "Brophy Standard Time". Personally, I'm not up at that hour on any day of the week, but the Broncos take the field before school and Lye gets his kicks in. The longest one he hit in practice or pregame warmups was a 60-yarder. The Broncos had a turnaround season in 2021 rebounding from an 0-7 COVID-shortened season, with limited practice time before the games began, to 7-5. Brophy competed in the difficult Desert Valley Region, made the playoffs, and advanced to the quarterfinals. The returning players sought to make sure their senior years would turn out differently. "Our winless season in 2020 was really devastating, especially for the seniors, during that COVID year," Lye said. "We all put in so much work during the offseason and put in countless hours getting better. It showed this year as we ended up going to the 6A quarterfinals. Playing in more meaningful games also adds pressure. Midway through the fourth quarter, BCP was tied with Chaparral at 21. The Firebirds scored and Zac Swanson blocked the extra point to keep the margin at six. Brophy came back with a TD pass from Elijah Warner to David Lopez. Lye's extra point was the difference in a 28-27 victory. "When I am out there, I have one job and that is all I focus on," Lye said. "One kick could be game-changing, so I make sure I am always staying ready and locked in on the sideline." That game against Chaparral was Homecoming for the Broncos and Lye called it the most memorable moment from his career at Brophy. "We went into that game as the underdog and worked our tails off to get that win," Lye said. "With Chaparral also being a rival of Brophy, it was awesome to get the victory over them and kick the game-winning extra point. The whole game was filled with so much excitement and getting that win with my teammates was just incredible."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9waHkgSGVhZCBDb2FjaCBKYXNvbiBKZXdlbGwgb24gdGhlIEJy b25jb3MgYmVhdGluZyBDaGFwYXJyYWwgMjgtMjcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3ZhRGkxZGo5YjAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92YURpMWRqOWIw PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFyaXpvbmFWYXJzaXR5LmNvbSDwn5SlUFJFUFPw n5SlIChAQVpIU0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Fa SFNGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0OTQyMTM2NDQyNzg1MzgyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=