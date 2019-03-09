This is the 23rd (and last) in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 307) of players from within the state moving moving on to the next level.



SPOTLIGHT: 3/9/19

Marques White will continue his academic and athletic career in the Ivy League at Dartmouth.

The 6-3, 215-pound safety and running back from Brophy College Prep is one of just three Arizona seniors to sign with one of the eight private schools that comprise the Ivy League. The Northeast colleges are considered some of the most prestigious in the world and are consistently ranked among the best in academic excellence.

White selected Dartmouth over Division I offers from Army, South Dakota State, and Southern Utah. He looks forward to his future for the next four years in Hanover, New Hampshire and said the opportunity for one of the best educations in the country was too much to pass up.

"The Ivy League just seems like the perfect fit, especially coming from a school like Brophy that values education before athletics," White said in an e-mail interview. "I still have aspirations of playing in the NFL someday and going to Dartmouth will not only provide me an amazing opportunity to play in the league, but the education that comes with it is compared to none."

White was selected to the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team with his weighted GPA of 3.74. He will be majoring in Engineering.

"I plan on continuing what I have been doing at Brophy right now," White said. "I think that Brophy has given me the necessary tools for me to be ready for the next level at Dartmouth."

In addition to football, White played guard on the Broncos' basketball team. His team offered up their support on National Signing Day.

