Senior Signing Spotlight: Matt Katergaris

Katergaris looking to be Hometown Hero at ASU
This is No. 10 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 253) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/19/22
At the end of his freshman year at Desert Mountain, Matt Katergaris had never played football. He grew up with ice hockey being his sport of choice. After a year on JV in his sophomore year, Katergaris played two seasons on varsity for the Wolves.
In that time, the 6-4, 300-pound lineman showed versatility, being able to play any position on the line as well as some defensive tackle. Katergaris was a team captain and made First Team All-5A Northeast Valley Region. We at Arizona Varsity named him a nominee for 5A Offensive Lineman of the Year.
The offers started to come in from Idaho State, San Diego, and Black Hills State (among others). Katergaris also had a preferred walk-on offer from Arizona State, and decided join some of his family there and accept it.
"I want to create the best version of myself academically and athletically," Katergaris said in an e-mail interview. "I believe ASU will provide me with the best opportunity to compete, grow, and contribute all while staying home and playing at the same school my brother and sister go to."
Katergaris, who teammates call "Big Matt Kat", was offered by the Sun Devils on Jan. 26 following a visit to the Tempe campus and committed the day before National Signing Day.
"I'm really excited about being a Sun Devil and representing my school and state," Katergaris said. "I'm really looking forward to competing and playing against top-level competition, especially with the atmosphere in a packed Sun Devil Stadium!"
Arizona State added just 11 players during the recent recruiting cycle, so the possibility exists down the road for a full scholarship. Until then, Katergaris is on an academic scholarship that he received from his work in the classroom.
It was a memorable season for Desert Mountain as the Wolves went 11-2 and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2009. It was a balanced offense and DMHS averaged 303 yards per game. It was the third season for head coach Conrad Hamilton at the school and the second straight playoff appearance for the Wolves.
"The top keys that helped us have such a successful season were the close bond we created as a team, our championship mindset, and our process-driven coaches that taught us if we believe and stick to the process, results will come," Katergaris said. "I'm going to miss breaking records and making school history with my teammates and coaches for the school district I grew up in."
Arizona Varsity's Chilly took his Vlog out to North Scottsdale and saw the Wolves on a Thursday night against Seton Catholic.
Katergaris has good feet and plays physical, which you might expect with that size. The aggressiveness serves him well when the Wolves ran the ball.
"Many of the skills I picked up from playing ice hockey my whole life translated to run and pass blocking," Katergaris said. "Quick feet and aggression help me in run blocking; patience and quick reaction for pass blocking. I have a lot of improvements to make and I'm looking forward to putting in the work."
Last week, Arizona State promoted defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson to be the new defensive coordinator. He will work with Marvin Lewis in developing game plans and devising schemes. Henderson has more than 30 years of collegiate and professional coaching experience. Last season, the Sun Devils finished 8-5 and played in the Las Vegas Bowl. ASU rushed for at least 100 yards in all 12 of its regular season games. The '22 season will begin at home in Tempe on Sept. 1 against Northern Arizona. There will be a new quarterback behind center as Jayden Daniels entered the transfer portal on Thursday.