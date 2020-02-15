Maricopa O-Lineman Flood likes experienced coaching staff at UTEP

This is No. 8 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 273) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/15/20 UTEP has always done most of its recruiting in Texas and California. This year, the Miners had success in a new hotbed - Arizona. Three players from the state signed with the University of Texas at El Paso, including offensive tackle Michael Flood. One of the state's largest linemen at 6-6 and 305 pounds, the senior at Maricopa committed to UTEP the last week of January and made it official on National Signing Day. It could be the start to a pipleline at MHS as Jacob Cowing had a breakout season at WR as a freshman for the Miners with 550 yards and three touchdowns. Originally committed to Northern Arizona, Flood chose UTEP over offers from UC Davis, Georgetown, and Idaho. He also had Mountain West recruiting interest from a few schools. "I chose UTEP because of the great coaches that have experience and the level of competition," Flood said in an e-mail interview. "(Head) Coach (Dana) Dimel brought some coaches with him from Kansas State, where they had previously turned around the program and made it successful." Offensive line coach Mike Simmonds played in the NFL with Tampa Bay and San Diego in the late 1980s. This will be his second year at UTEP and 26th overall in coaching.

As far as assessing his play, Flood said his knowledge of the game is his biggest strength. "Being able to recognize what the man in front of you is doing and how to eliminate his chances at beating you is huge," Flood said. "I gained this knowledge from (head) Coach (Brandon) Harris. Coach Harris here at MHS really emphasized being in a program that mimicked the next level. This allowed for the team and me to take brand new schemes from the board to the field immediately." Here's a look at what the grind during the offseason and training camp turned into for the Rams' first game of the season against McClintock.



My favorite clip from last night. Got my pancake then showed some speed ✊🏼. Good win with my brothers pic.twitter.com/0b3fJcnFaI — Michael Flood (@AZ_MichaelF) August 25, 2019