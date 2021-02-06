ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Sebastian Adamski

This is the first in a series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 246) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



SPOTLIGHT: 2/6/21

National Signing Day this past Wednesday puts a close on pretty much all of the recruiting classes at the Division I level. For Sebastian Adamski, the euphoria of putting pen to paper happened several weeks ago in December during the early signing period.

And so, we'll take a look back at this throwback in every sense of the word. Adamski is a 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker at Walden Grove. He's a big hitter that plays the game with passion and is a leader for his Red Wolves' teammates. Respect for both his game on the field and as a student paid dividends for Drake University, where he will play his college football.

"They showed me love and support through the whole entire process," Adamski said in an e-mail interview. "(Head) Coach (Todd) Stepsis did a phenomenal job of explaining the life of an athlete, but most importantly, a student at Drake. Not only that I felt wanted and that I could make an impact as soon as I stepped on campus."

Adamski has been part of a group that took the next step for Walden Grove football. The school in Sahuarita played its first season in 2012 and hovered around the .500 mark for its first five years of existence (23-27) with no playoff appearances. The Red Wolves made the 4A postseason in three straight years from 2017-19. That was highlighted by Gila Region titles in '18 and '19.

"It was an honor to turn Walden into a powerhouse in 4A," Adamski said. "Being able to have a great team was such a blast and gave us the motivation to keep making history."

Heading into the 2020 season, one of the new ways to make history would be with the school's first playoff victory. But, that day wouldn't arrive.

Sahuarita, about 20 miles south of Tucson, fell in line with the rest of the public schools in Southern Arizona on holding off from football during the pandemic. Schools in the Valley along with a couple private ones in Tucson started on Oct. 2. It wasn't until Oct. 30 that WGHS was able to take the field. Just four weeks later, with COVID-19 numbers up, the district agreed with Pima County guidelines and shut down the rest of the season.

While Adamski worried about the possibility of losing the season entirely over the summer, he feels lucky that the team was able to play four games. The Red Wolves started 3-0 for the first time in school history and were 3-1 at the stoppage. Adamski tallied up 44 tackles, two forced fumbles, and even caught a touchdown pass last fall.



"Going into senior year, I had so many goals I wanted to reach and was mad that my season was short," Adamski said. "But I can't thank God enough for giving me the opportunity to show my skills one last time and be named Defensive Player of the Year for Tucson (by All Sports Tucson)."

The enthusiasm for Adamski has been there throughout his time in high school.

