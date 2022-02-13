Senior Signing Spotlight: Walker Foster
Canyon View athlete signs with Carroll
This is No. 7 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 239) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/13/22
Canyon View had something this season that it had never had before - seniors. The school in Waddell opened in 2018 and rolled out a freshman team that fall (which won four games). The following year, they fielded both a JV (which went 8-2) and frosh squad. 2020 was the first year of varsity football for the Jaguars and they were competitive at 4-4 in a shortened season. Nick Gehrts was hired as the new head coach in January of 2021 and the former Westview coach led CVHS to a 7-4 record which included its first trip to the playoffs.
On that roster of 52 were 24 seniors. One of those is Walker Foster.
The 6-foot, 167-pound athlete received offers and academic scholarships from some Division III programs. After a Midwest tour to check a few of them out, Foster committed and signed with Carroll University in Wisconsin.
"We did visit a couple of other schools," Foster said in an e-mail interview. "Carroll just felt like home and I loved their 'F.A.M.I.L.Y.' atmosphere."
When touring the schools, Foster evaluated the academic side as well as the football program. His plan to is study Health Sciences/Diagnostic Medical Sonography at Carroll.
"The campus was architecturally gorgeous, with lots of history there," Foster said. "The town of Waukesha was within walking distance and the people were great!"
During his sophomore season, Foster played on both sides of the ball as a receiver (519 receiving yards) and at safety, where he had an interception and a fumble return. He played a little wide receiver as a junior, but last season was primarily used only on defense and special teams and had his most productive season. Foster had 61 tackles (42 solo), a sack, a blocked punt, and a blocked field goal. His role on special teams came in the kick return game with an 18.8-yard average and also in coverage. Foster's season-high in tackles was 11, which he accomplished in the Jaguars' 56-21 win over Kellis to clinch the 5A Northwest Region.
The following week, Canyon View capped a perfect 6-0 record in the region with a thrilling victory over Agua Fria. Foster had a 37-yard kick return in that one.
Foster likes the mental skills required in playing safety. You can prepare all you want, but key choices have to be made in the heat of battle on Friday nights.
"In this position, I have the ability to utilize my skills to help the team," Foster said. "It's by making the decision to either cover the field, or to stop the run."
Canyon View has had several athletes committed to colleges in different sports, but he was the first football player to sign to play at a four-year college.
"I'm super excited and honored," Foster said of the distinction. "Mostly thankful for my family!"
Foster ran track in his freshman year at CVHS. In the subsequent years, he worked in the weight room to prepare for football seasons.
Carroll University, located 25 miles west of Milwaukee, had a very successful recruiting season in Arizona. Of the out-of-state schools, only Western New Mexico (11) had more signees than Carroll (10). Of those 10, eight are from the West Valley. The Pioneers had a lot to celebrate in 2021. They finished with their best record in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (Div. III) since 1990 with a 5-4 mark (6-4 overall). The team also broke its single-season passing mark with 2,730 yards (a record that had stood since 2001).
Unlike Divisions I and II, Division III schools do not award athletic scholarships. Student-athletes must be accepted by the college and they can receive academic aid. He earned the Pioneer Award from Carroll in November, which will help in his expenses. The football team extended an offer to play on the team in December, and he committed to the Pioneers in late January.
"I can't wait to wear my Carroll jersey with others coming from Arizona," Foster said.
