Senior Signing Spotlight: Walker Foster

Canyon View athlete signs with Carroll

This is No. 7 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 239) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/13/22 Canyon View had something this season that it had never had before - seniors. The school in Waddell opened in 2018 and rolled out a freshman team that fall (which won four games). The following year, they fielded both a JV (which went 8-2) and frosh squad. 2020 was the first year of varsity football for the Jaguars and they were competitive at 4-4 in a shortened season. Nick Gehrts was hired as the new head coach in January of 2021 and the former Westview coach led CVHS to a 7-4 record which included its first trip to the playoffs.

On that roster of 52 were 24 seniors. One of those is Walker Foster. The 6-foot, 167-pound athlete received offers and academic scholarships from some Division III programs. After a Midwest tour to check a few of them out, Foster committed and signed with Carroll University in Wisconsin. "We did visit a couple of other schools," Foster said in an e-mail interview. "Carroll just felt like home and I loved their 'F.A.M.I.L.Y.' atmosphere."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWFkeSBmb3IgdGhlIG5leHQgbGV2ZWwhIPCfp6Hwn5KZPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9waW9mb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcGlvZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hIb2xsZXlDVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hIb2xsZXlDVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaFBmZWZmZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNo UGZlZmZlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aEJ1ZGRhaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCdWRkYWg8L2E+ IFRoYW5rcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NWamFnc2Zv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDVmphZ3Nmb290YmFsbDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tc2h1ZHNvbmF6P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtc2h1ZHNvbmF6PC9hPiBhbmQgbXkgYXdl c29tZSBwYXJlbnRzISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL2ZhbWlseT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I2ZhbWlseTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL3Bpb25lZXJwcmlkZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I3Bpb25lZXJwcmlkZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1ZUNm5sSTVoMkMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WVDZubEk1aDJDPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdhbGtlciBGb3N0ZXIgKEBGb3N0ZXIyMldhbGtlcikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Gb3N0ZXIyMldhbGtlci9z dGF0dXMvMTQ4OTAzNTUxNjA0OTcxNTIwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

When touring the schools, Foster evaluated the academic side as well as the football program. His plan to is study Health Sciences/Diagnostic Medical Sonography at Carroll. "The campus was architecturally gorgeous, with lots of history there," Foster said. "The town of Waukesha was within walking distance and the people were great!" During his sophomore season, Foster played on both sides of the ball as a receiver (519 receiving yards) and at safety, where he had an interception and a fumble return. He played a little wide receiver as a junior, but last season was primarily used only on defense and special teams and had his most productive season. Foster had 61 tackles (42 solo), a sack, a blocked punt, and a blocked field goal. His role on special teams came in the kick return game with an 18.8-yard average and also in coverage. Foster's season-high in tackles was 11, which he accomplished in the Jaguars' 56-21 win over Kellis to clinch the 5A Northwest Region. The following week, Canyon View capped a perfect 6-0 record in the region with a thrilling victory over Agua Fria. Foster had a 37-yard kick return in that one.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2luZyB0byBwbGF5b2ZmcyEhIFdoYXQgYSBncmVhdCBTZW5pb3Ig bmlnaHQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1ZqYWdzZm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENWamFnc2Zvb3RiYWxsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcDBybXRiTmRyeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3Awcm10Yk5kcnk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2Fsa2VyIEZvc3Rl ciAoQEZvc3RlcjIyV2Fsa2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Zvc3RlcjIyV2Fsa2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU5NjU0MDgzMTA3NzIxMjE2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Foster likes the mental skills required in playing safety. You can prepare all you want, but key choices have to be made in the heat of battle on Friday nights. "In this position, I have the ability to utilize my skills to help the team," Foster said. "It's by making the decision to either cover the field, or to stop the run." Canyon View has had several athletes committed to colleges in different sports, but he was the first football player to sign to play at a four-year college. "I'm super excited and honored," Foster said of the distinction. "Mostly thankful for my family!" Foster ran track in his freshman year at CVHS. In the subsequent years, he worked in the weight room to prepare for football seasons.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua3MsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFy c2l0eVNob3c/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhcnNpdHlTaG93PC9h PiwgZm9yIG1ha2luZyBtZSBzb3VuZCBzbyBjb29sIPCfmI4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL242WE8xVzFDdWwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uNlhP MVcxQ3VsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdhbGtlciBGb3N0ZXIgKEBGb3N0ZXIy MldhbGtlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Gb3N0ZXIy MldhbGtlci9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTk5NDg4MDgzNTU1NTMyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==