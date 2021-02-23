ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Wyatt Manning

This is No. 15 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 272) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

Wyatt Manning entered his senior year at Florence with a few offers already in hand. The 6-3, 200-pound defensive end was coming off a 49-tackle junior year for the Gophers. It was an offseason that was longer than any other as the season was starting six weeks late due to the pandemic.

In the season opener at Coolidge last October, Manning made the tackle on the Bears' first play from scrimmage. What happened next was a reminder of how unforgiving and cruel the game of football can be.

On the second play of the game, Manning tore his ACL and meniscus.

Out for the season, Manning had surgery in November.

Thanks to that junior film, he was able to pick up a total of nine offers from Division III and NAIA schools. In the month of January, Manning hit the road for trips to schools in Iowa, Illinois, and right here in the Valley. On the first week of February, he committed to Simpson College and signed a few days later.



"As soon as I stepped on campus, I fell in love with it," Manning said in an e-mail interview. "From the facilities, to the scenery, to the people, there was nothing I didn't like about it. The coaches were all great and it was a place that I could see myself playing for."