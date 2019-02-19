This is No. 10 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 285) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/19/19

Jake Smith gets a lot of credit of the Notre Dame Prep offense, and rightfully so. The senior had more than 1,800 total yards, scored 39 touchdowns, and was the Gatorade Player of the Year for Arizona.

But today, we're going to look at one of the many unsung heroes for the NDP football team. Senior Zack Gray averaged 19 yards per reception and finished with 646 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught four two-point conversion attempts to add points to the Saints' total on the scoreboard.

The 2017 Notre Dame team that went to the state title game was a senior-laden one and just two starters returned in '18. Gray was not one of them. He played in just two games his junior year and had three catches.

Drake University in Des Moines was onto him early. The FCS school in Iowa is part of the Pioneer Football League. Brad Pole is the recruiting coordinator, pass game coordinator, and receivers coach for the Bulldogs.

"I first became aware of Drake over the summer heading into my senior year," Gray said in an e-mail interview. "Coach Pole reached out to me on Twitter and our relationship really grew from there."

Drake finished 7-4 last season and 6-2 in the PFL, which was good for second in the conference. The Bulldogs nearly knocked off Iowa State, falling in a close 27-24 battle. Gray said it was the feel of the school that made a big impression on him.

"One thing that I really liked about Drake is that they take the time to not just grow you as a football player, but as a man." Gray said. "They really care about how you develop as a person. Another aspect that really appealed to me was how close the team itself was."