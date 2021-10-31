Sideline Sightings ASU vs Washington State 10.30.21

With all the uncertainty that is surrounding Arizona State’s current recruiting class, it is nice to see some locals at the games and interested in helping ASU’s football program. This article will mostly be about the key local players I spotted on the sideline and how/if they could possibly help ASU in the future. I know that things are lookin bad, but it's nice to see that a lot of the states top talent, and a highly coveted out of state prospect hasn't written off ASU.

‘22s

Spotted super talented Chaparral QB Brayten Silbor, who stands a solid 6’3 200ish. The former New Mexico commit has reopened his recruiting the pro style passer can extend plays with his legs and is a relentless competitor.. So far this season, he's passed for 2418 yards and 22 TDs and looked very good vs AZ powerhouse Saguaro in a 27-26 comeback victory in which he had 238 yds passing and 2 TDs!! Silbor led Chaparral to a 6A Conference Championship his Junior year. Should Jayden Daniels leave he would be a nice addition to a QB room that currently has Trenton Bourguet and Finn Collins. Multi-dimensional offensive weapon Javen Jacobs from Saguaro was taking in the ASU game! He has almost 1100 all-purpose yards this year and has scored TDs passing, rushing, receiving, and punt returns. He’s focused on offense this year having been the number 1 option for his team all year, but could play some safety if pressed into it. This is a kid that could add to the desire to win culture that ASU has been trying to build, and because of his versatility could help scout teams greatly if redshirted or he could bolster special teams especially the return games right away! Highland OL Cooper Stevens was in the building hanging with some of his teammates, which is VERY exciting. Stevens is 6’5ish, might be a hair under, and is a part of one of the best OL groups in the state. He’s probably about 270ish, but his frame looks like it could hold 290-300 easy. He’s very physical, disciplined and moves well. Could be a help rotationally his second year and maybe be a fixture his third year. Most importantly it’d be nice to have the pipeline to that Highland OL for the next few years. There was a handful of players on the sideline that are committed to other schools, like Fisher Camac, the 6’7 DE from Highland that is currently committed to UNLV. Two players from Casteel, Rudy Varela, the 6’3 Center committed to Air Force and Connor Clinton, one of the top ‘22 safety’s in AZ committed to Army. I don’t know that any of them are flippable but Varela is a road grader that fits the desired measurable’s based on the current Centers on ASU’s roster. Camac is one of those long edge ATHs who might need a bit more twitch but is a hard worker and during a redshirt year the Devils strength coach could make him into what the coaches want, and then we’d have him for another 3 or 4. Clinton is a player that ASU had previously offered a PWO to. Clinton could fit in and play here he has a great on field IQ and knows how to command those around his. Again I’m not sure if they’re flippable but they all looked like they were enjoying the homecoming atmosphere.

23’s

Seeing 6’5 Highland OL Caleb Lomu was refreshing. This Highland OL as mentioned above is one of the best in state this year and with most of it coming back will be one of the best next year, and there are two definite D1 prospects on it Lomu, who holds multiple D1 offers, being one. Lomu is very physical and is a hard worker that does a great job run and pass blocking. Highlands starting RB Avgs 6.2 ypc in large part due to this OL that Lomu is a big part of. A trio of Basha players made it to the game. LB Jack Bleier, and DB’s Jeremiah Vessel and Cole Martin. Bleier is part of a very talented LB core at Basha his big strong, and fast to the tackle. Vessel just moved to AZ this year and has already established himself as arguably the top safety in the class, but make no mistake he can jump on the island and cover, too. Cole Martin is one of the in-state players that fans should be most excited to see on the sidelines. He is currently a top 10 corner. Expect him to jump in that top 5 convo and will also prolly pick up that 5th star. I’ve been watching Cole for 4 years and he has improved every year his trajectory for growth is still goin way up, and he has developed into one of the most dangerous return guys in the country! A pair of WR/ATHs showed up on the sidelines. Higley’s Carter Hancock, who’s got some serious bounce! And Marana’s do-it-all guy Sam Brown, who really made an impression during the 7s season showing some VERY deceptive speed and quickness. Check out Sam’s mid season highlights absolutely legit. Hancock is a multi sport athlete that also plays basketball which explains where the bounce comes from. Both players can play and help out on defense but they are more than likely offensive players at the next level. Would definitely like to see both put on some good weight goin in to their senior years 5-8 lbs? Nothing crazy. Just to help with long term durability from hits they’ll start to take, and get use to carrying that weight competitively. Two QB’s showed up from the class, Casteel's Landon Jury and Higley’s Cash Merrell. Early in the season when Cash was starting he was able to make most of the short and intermediate throws. He’s been workin hard in the gym also adding muscle to his frame. Jury is one of the QBs in his class that I have been waiting for to get his opportunity. He is a very good QB that doesn't just rely on his pocket presence to make plays. He has 290 rushing yards on the season and has passed for 808 through three games. I don't think he's fully had the chance to get a rhythm just based on Casteel seemingly committed to the run right now.

24’s

Two very highly rated corners and a very interesting Safety prospect came to watch the game. An ASU legacy from Higley, Nijrell Eason Jr., and JJ Newcombe from Casteel. You can tell both of these kids have football in their bloodlines cause they both have high on field IQs. They know when they made mistakes. Both take very well to coaching. Newcombe has been able to spend some time playing wildcat QB showcasing some offensive athleticism, but long term he's gonna be a great db. By the time this season ends, Eason will have experience vs some VERY good WRs like Kyler Kasper, Christian Anaya and Jakobi Lane. Newcombe is solid coming up to make hits with 19 tackles 17 of which are solo and add to that 3 INTs and this past weekend was able to hold his own vs one of the best WRs in the country! Donovan Aidoo from Higley has a very high ceiling. He doesn't mind playing closer to the line and has the speed to cover deep he covers a wide area. He has a sack and an interception to his credit and leads his team in tackles with 59 A trio of WRs showed up from this class headlined by Chandler's Justice Spann. Spann really stepped up when called upon when Chandlers #1 WR Ohio State commit Kyion Grayes was out for injury. He had 217 yds and 4 TDs he has all the tools to be great and is also an ASU legacy! Jakobi Spence from Saguaro is a talented game breaker who is capable of turning a game on a single play. Currently, Spence is waiting for his opportunity to showcase his ability on Friday nights. Chansyn Mapa from Higley I think is a talented WR. However, right now is helping to fill a need at DB, and is doing so pretty successfully. He's getting better weekly and most importantly is getting valuable experience playing on Fridays. OL prospect Camden Jury from Casteel was taking in the homecoming game with a bunch of his teammates. The 6'6 Tackle has grown at least 2 inches since I saw him his freshman year. He is pretty good technically and has good strength. He's going to hit 6'7 and might get to 6'8!! He has started since game three. He's still adjusting to his constant growing and once his footwork fully catches up, he could find himself in the convo with some of the top offensive linemen that have come out of Arizona. Adam Mohammed was a great sighting at Saturday's game. The talented multi-dimensional ATH literally does everything for his team. I'd love to see him get the opportunity to call one position home. He can carry the ball he has almost 900 yds and 15 TDs. He can catch he has 134 yards receiving and 4 TDs. He has 482 return yards on 11 attempts. The game I saw him play this year he had a kick return TD, a rushing TD and a blocked FG! He's got crazy athletic ability, but Id like to see him get a little twitchier.

25s

Recently offered Casteel TE/WR Bear Tenney took in the ASU vs Washington State game this weekend. Tenney is a fluidly moving 6'5 TE/WR that has 2 tds so far this season in AZ's ultra competitive Premier Region! Bear is a multi-sport athlete, but seems committed to football taking on a personal trainer to help add bulk and twitch. Kamarion Peete, an OLB from Higley, stands at 6'2 205 and has been solid this season with 27 tackles and has done a good job gettin in on the cleanup. He looks like he's got some room to grow still. The best QB in his class in AZ, Jamar Malone II, stepped on to the ASU sidelines and goes a little over 6'2 and a solid 200. Since Malone has stepped in as the full time starter at Higley the Knights are 2-3. He has 1200+ passing yards with 10 TDs and almost 500 rushing yards with 5 TDs. This kid is absolutely electric on the field and oozes personality off it. He trains hard with consistent and constant QB coaches and trainers. I expect him to be one of the top QBs in the country when he graduates. A few guys to keep an eye on Higley's Isaac Morales currently a LB at Higley is developing nicely and figures into the long term program plans. And a pair of players from Pinnacle were in attendance QB Wyatt Horton who has really good feel for the game, improvises well, and should compete for the starting job on varsity next year. Also ATH Jace Pina who is one of the fastest kids in the program with his speed alone should find time on the field next year.

Bonus

'22 Cyrus Moss from national powerhouse Bishop Gorman showed up! Moss is one of the most dominant edge rushers I've seen this year. He loves to compete! A few months ago, after Bishop Gorman played St. Louis, I talked to Cyrus and he said he really liked ASU's coaching staff and the ability that they have to get him ready for the next level. A close source to Cyrus Moss told me he still really likes ASU's coaching staff (Buckle Up). '24 Tyrese Smith who looks like the future at Liberty High School in Nevada he's a talented dual threat. He is a nice thrower and a has that long speed.