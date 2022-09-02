For the second straight year I'll be patrolling the sidelines pre-game for Devils Digest and scoping which recruits I see that are pulling up to Frank Kush Field. I know that this was a Thursday game, but there were still a few guys that stopped by to check out the Sun Devils 40-3 victory over NAU!

Christian Clark is one of the top 5 running backs in the state in the '24 class I think its VERY exciting that it meant something to him to take the game in. He is a guy that could come to Arizona State and thrive under Coach Aguano.

Jamar Malone Jr. is one of the top 3 QBs I've seen in the country in his class, and has 5 star potential. Fans are clamoring for a top QB this could be the one, and he is in our backyard!

Kamarion Peete is a 6'2 205 defensive end that easily passes the eyeball test. He moves very well, and has a high ceiling.

Cassidee Miles is a long 6'4 multi sport athlete that's a developing downfield threat. Such an intriguing prospect because of his big play ability, and he is also currently a top 50 basketball prospect in AZ!

Kyle Parker and Evan Jaimez-Cordova transferred in this year from cali and will be exciting to track their progress at Higley.