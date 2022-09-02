Sideline Sightings: NAU @ ASU
For the second straight year I'll be patrolling the sidelines pre-game for Devils Digest and scoping which recruits I see that are pulling up to Frank Kush Field. I know that this was a Thursday game, but there were still a few guys that stopped by to check out the Sun Devils 40-3 victory over NAU!
24's
Christian Clark Running Back Mountain Pointe
Kyle Parker Cornerback Higley
Evan Jaimez-Cordova Athlete Higley
25's
Jamar Malone Quarterback Higley
Kamarion Peete Edge Higley
Cassidee Miles Athlete Poston Butte
Chilly's Thoughts:
Christian Clark is one of the top 5 running backs in the state in the '24 class I think its VERY exciting that it meant something to him to take the game in. He is a guy that could come to Arizona State and thrive under Coach Aguano.
Jamar Malone Jr. is one of the top 3 QBs I've seen in the country in his class, and has 5 star potential. Fans are clamoring for a top QB this could be the one, and he is in our backyard!
Kamarion Peete is a 6'2 205 defensive end that easily passes the eyeball test. He moves very well, and has a high ceiling.
Cassidee Miles is a long 6'4 multi sport athlete that's a developing downfield threat. Such an intriguing prospect because of his big play ability, and he is also currently a top 50 basketball prospect in AZ!
Kyle Parker and Evan Jaimez-Cordova transferred in this year from cali and will be exciting to track their progress at Higley.
What they said:
Jamar Malone, "It was fun watching ASU get the win it got me really excited for my first game of the season."
Kamarion Peete, "The facilities are cool and the opening with the team running out the tunnel is crazy! I like all of it!"