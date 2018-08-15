Spencer Rattler is the #1 2019 Quarterback in the country according to Rivals, and just added a fifth star to his resume. By Rivals' ratings definitions, that means they're now projecting him to be a surefire NFL prospect.

Rivals.com

So how does Spencer Rattler stack up against Rivals' top-ranked Arizona quarterbacks throughout the years? Lets take a look at who Rivals had on top, how they were rated, and what they went on to accomplish.

2019: Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is considered the #1 QB in the country, and is part of a blockbuster Oklahoma recruiting class. He's on pace to rewrite the Arizona High school record books, and is now focused on wrestling the 6A championship away from 4-Star Jacob Conover, who has led Chandler to back-to-back titles.

2018: Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough's recruitment exploded after his junior season at Hamilton, and he eventually committed to North Carolina before flipping to Oregon, where he's in contention for the backup QB spot as a true freshman.

2017: Ryan Kelley

Ryan Kelley was a three-year starter at Basha High, and committed to Oregon before flipping his commitment to Arizona State. The redshirt freshman is now recovering from shoulder surgery, and hopes to be back to practice by October, and competing for the starting job in 2019.

2016: Mason Moran

The 2016 group of Arizona high school quarterbacks have had some interesting adventures. Mason Moran was moved to safety at Oregon State, before moving back to quarterback for a short time. He's now battling for playing time as a wide receiver. Meanwhile, the other three-star QBs from the group are all in new situations as well, with Daniel Bridge-Gadd transferring from Washington to NAU, Karé Lyles transferring from Wisconsin to Scottsdale CC, and Jack Smith medically retiring from football at ASU to pursue baseball.

2015: Brian Lewerke

Brain Lewerke beat out Bryce Perkins (now at Virginia) for the top-rated QB position in the class of 2015, and is now entering his third season as the starting QB from Michigan State. He'll visit ASU with the rest of the Spartans in September.

2014: Kyle Allen

Spencer Rattler isn't the first QB out of Arizona to be ranked #1 in the country. Kyle Allen went to Texas A&M and spent two years as the starter before he and his backup both left Kevin Sumlin to find better fits. Allen sat out a year before taking over at the University of Houston, where he started four games before being demoted. With one year of eligibility, he declared for the NFL draft, and is currently battling for a roster spot on the Carolina Panthers.

2013: Tyler Bruggman

Tyler Bruggman nearly flipped from Washington State to Arizona State just before signing day, and that wasn't even the beginning of his eventful journey. Over the next 5 years he held a roster spot with Washington State, Louisville, Scottsdale Community College, Montana State and Texas A&M. Another QB from the 2013 class, however, is currently making a name for himself in the ACC. Paradise Valley's Ryan Finley enters his redshirt senior season for NC State as a favorite to be one of the top QBs drafted in 2019.

2012: Connor Brewer

Connor Brewer was Arizona's first top-10 Pro-Style QB of the Rivals era. He spent two years at Texas before spending a year at University of Arizona. He nearly landed at NAU, but the University of Virginia came calling, and Brewer spent two years there as a back-up.

2011: Brett Hundley

Brett Hundley, Arizona's first-ever top-100 prospect at the QB position, won the starting job at UCLA as a redshirt freshman, and went on to throw for nearly 10,000 yards and 75 TDs before declaring for the NFL Draft a year early, and getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers. Hundley started nine games last year, throwing 9 TDs, and 12 INTS.

2010: Kevin Spain

Kevin Spain spent two years at Hawaii before coming back to Arizona and spending a year at Scottsdale Community College. From there, he went on to finish his career at Fort Hays University.

2009: Kevin Yost

Mountain Ridge start QB Kevin Yost went to Glendale Community College out of High school, and ended up with a scholarship to Idaho State, where he threw for 6,663 yard in just two seasons. He's now on staff at Brophy Prep.

2008: Sean Renfree

Sean Renfree threw for 9,500 yards in his three and a half years as a starter at Duke, and turned that into a three-year NFL career backing up Matt Ryan in Atlanta. He had a short stint with Tampa Bay in 2017, but ironically, was waived in favor of another Arizona QB product- Ryan Fitzpatrick.

2007: Max Fritz

I don't believe Max Fritz ever ended up suiting up for Army, but I did find evidence that after serving in the military, he spent time on University of San Deigo's roster.

2006: Jon Tobin

Ranked just above North QB Erik Archuleta, who had a ton of college interest before tearing ligaments in his knee serving dual-duty as the team's punter, Jon Tobin attended University of Idaho out of Cactus High.

2005: Travis Dixon

Travis Dixon started for UNLV as a true freshman, then moved to defensive back, where he continues to make a career as the DBs coach at South Dakota School of Mines.

2004: Max Hall

The current offensive coordinator at ALA-Queen Creek started at Arizona State before ultimately ending up at BYU, where he threw for over 11,000 yards and 94 TDs. In 2010, Max Hall started three games for the Arizona Cardinals.

2003: Kyle Meschnark

Kyle Meschnark went on to play at Western New Mexico University.

2002: Kellen Bradley