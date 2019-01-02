Another great season of high school football in the state of Arizona is in the books, and it's time for Awards season! Jake Smith has already been named Gatorade National Player of the Year, and Bijan Robinson was voted winner of the Ed Doherty Award, so now it's time for the crew at ArizonaVarsity.com to figure out who we believe deserves to be honored for their efforts in the 2018 season.

We have three levels of awards, Conference Awards, Region Awards, and All-Conference teams- and they all come from the semifinalist nominees listed below. Let's check out the full list of nominees for the 6A Conference. (some of the final awards will be broken down into more specific position groupings, DL to DT and DE, etc)