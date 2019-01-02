The 2018 ArizonaVarsity Awards: 6A Semifinalists
Another great season of high school football in the state of Arizona is in the books, and it's time for Awards season! Jake Smith has already been named Gatorade National Player of the Year, and Bijan Robinson was voted winner of the Ed Doherty Award, so now it's time for the crew at ArizonaVarsity.com to figure out who we believe deserves to be honored for their efforts in the 2018 season.
We have three levels of awards, Conference Awards, Region Awards, and All-Conference teams- and they all come from the semifinalist nominees listed below. Let's check out the full list of nominees for the 6A Conference. (some of the final awards will be broken down into more specific position groupings, DL to DT and DE, etc)
6A Player of the Year
6A Offensive MVP
6A Defensive MVP
6A Two-Way Player of the Year Semifinalists
Kohner Cullimore (Highland)
Andrew Blitzke (Cesar Chavez)
Andre Johnson (Tolleson)
Ty Sifferman (Basha)
Isaiah Kellum (La Joya)
Eddie McClendon (Mesa)
Gunner Maldonado (Chandler)
Major Shepherd (Maryvale)
Wyatt Campos (Tucson)
Thairyk Blue (Cesar Chavez)
Shane Sunday (Pinnacle)
Daniel Wood (Highland)
6A Offensive Underclassman of the Year Semifinalists
Devon Grubbs (Desert Vista)
Denzel Burke (Brophy)
Gabby Mendoza (Mesa)
Trey Reynolds (Queen Creek)
Jared Williams (Chaparral)
Jalen Kitna (Brophy)
Eli Sanders (Mountain Pointe)
Nicolas Nesbitt (Chandler)
Liam Kelleher (Valley Vista)
Brock Mast (Liberty)
George Ramirez (Red Mountain)
6A Defensive Underclassman of the Year Semifinalists
Brandon Buckner (Chandler)
Jax Stam (Liberty)
Anthony Gonzalez (Brophy)
Sekope Vaha'i (Mesa)
Diego Villalpando (Maryvale)
Cam'ron Granado (Westview)
Damian Duarte (Dobson)
Avantae Barrett (Desert Ridge)
Zachary Blackwood (La Joya)
Cooper Brown (Highland)
6A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year Semifinalists
Marcus Libman (Pinnacle)
Vincen Wagner (Browne)
Dominique Davis (Mountain Pointe)
Jamar Mcfarlane (Kofa)
Cash Clark (Mountain View)
Elijah Ervin (Desert Vista)
Kenji Roland (Pinnacle)
Jaheim Brown-Taylor (Chandler)
6A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year Semifinalists
Miles McNair (Chandler)
Rashion Hodge (Mountain Pointe)
Tate Romney (Chandler)
Chase Hanson (O'Connor)
Jayden Jackson (Shadow Ridge)
Charles Gilbert (Basha)
Nick Campos (Cibola)
Grant Collins (Liberty)
Ethan Shannon (Westview)
Michael Diaz (Brophy)
6A Coach of the Year Semifinalists
Brock Farrel (Highland)
Dana Zupke (Pinnacle)
Chris McDonald (Basha)
Shaun Aguano (Chandler)
Mark Smith (Liberty)
Dan Hinds (Desert Vista)
Preston Jones (Perry)
Travis Schureman (Queen Creek)
Mike Peterson (Red Mountain)
6A Assistant Coach of the Year Semifinalists
Rick Garretson (Chandler)
Joe Germaine (Queen Creek)
Zac Griffin (Basha)
George Burgess (Westview)
Kyle Enders (Red Mountain)
Mike Brown (Pinnacle)
6A QB of the Year Semifinalists
Kaleb Herbert (Highland)
Ethan Moller (O'Connor)
Jack Miller (Chaparral)
Nick Wallerstedt (Mountain Pointe)
Devin Larsen (Queen Creek)
Miguel Valdovinos (La Joya)
Spencer Rattler (Pinnacle)
JD Johnson (Pinnacle)
Chubba Purdy (Perry)
Jacob Conover (Chandler)
6A RB of the Year Semifinalists
DeCarlos Brooks (Chandler)
Jalen Young (Perry)
Zeke Rios (Cibola)
Jett Kinsch (Liberty)
Manny Collier (Westwood)
Aaron Wood (Skyline)
Jakim McKinney (Mountain Pointe)
Arnell Christian Jr (Tolleson)
Dylan Borja (Queen Creek)
Alfred Jordan (La Joya)
Albert Curry (Westview)
Tyson Grubbs (Desert Vista)
6A Receiver of the Year Semifinalists
Tommy Christakos (Chaparral)
Colby Dickie (Perry)
Ricky Pearsall Jr (Corona del Sol)
Brenden Rice (Hamilton)
Damian Ortiz (O'Connor)
Darius Moore (Shadow Ridge)
Cameron Ellis (Liberty)
Jaleel Walker (Cesar Chavez)
Jake Robinson (Liberty)
Kaleb Covington (Pinnacle)
Hendrix Johnson (Boulder Creek)
Brayden Liebrock (Chandler)
Kyle Patterson (Perry)
Rafael Aldecoa (Queen Creek)
Carter Wheat (Red Mountain)
Michael Eyde (Liberty)
Brandon Schenks (Hamilton)
6A OL of the Year Semifinalists
Brayden Rohme (Perry)
Robert Miller (Copper Canyon)
Roman DeWys (Basha)
Javier Diaz (Tucson)
Craig McFarland (Chaparral)
Jay Martin (Cesar Chavez)
Ben Fuenmayor (O'Connor)
Tosh Baker (Pinnacle)
Isaiah Mercado (Shadow Ridge)
Andrew Rumary (Valley Vista)
Noah Barta (Skyline)
Ben Bray (Red Mountain)
Reshard Antone (Westwood)
Finley Lecky (Hamilton)
Andrew Milek (Brophy)
Kolton Allen (Highland)
Dakota Banning (Queen Creek)
Nehemiah Magalei (Chandler)
Zachary Quilhuis (Mountain Pointe)
Josh Pena (Chandler)
RJ Jones (Desert Vista)
Declan Kyler (Skyline)
6A DL of the Year Semifinalists
Jaxon Richards (Chaparral)
Braxten Croteau (Liberty)
Alexander Baker (Maryvale)
Jalan Vandiver (Alhambra)
Daniel To'oto'o (Skyline)
Kenneth Lofton (Mountain Pointe)
Jake Griffin (Red Mountain)
Alex Randle (Red Mountain)
Francis Kumi (Red Mountain)
Cooper Holman (Highland)
Joquarri Price (Desert Ridge)
Derrick Porter (Hamilton)
Max Sandlin (Chandler)
Brett Johnson (Desert Vista)
6A LB of the Year Semifinalists
Amelec Juntenen (Pinnacle)
X Enrique (North)
Ryan Guerrero (Hamilton)
Jeremiah Hollen (Mountain View)
Braxen Tessler (Chaparral)
Zien Tessler (Chaparral)
Zach Kriens (Skyline)
Alexander Zacek (Valley Vista)
Braxton Smith (Perry)
Will Broucek (Brophy)
Sebastian Knox (Westview)
Alonzo Maya (Pinnacle)
Malik Reed (Chandler)
Fritzny Niclasse (Queen Creek)
Javan Ah Quin (Chandler)
Zach Bowers (Chandler)
6A DB of the Year Semifinalists
Quinton Powell (Pinnacle)
Haudarie Andrews (Valley Vista)
Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson (Mountain Pointe)
Sully Shanon (Brophy)
Travis Calloway (Perry)
Kyle Bryant (Pinnacle)
Ryan Puskas (Liberty)
Kamdan Hightower (Chaparral)
Will Driggs (Westwood)
Makai Obregon (Valley Vista)
Jett Koester (Queen Creek)
George Poland (Cesar Chavez)
Michael Lopez (Westview)
Clayton Schmitz (Perry)
Shaq Daniels (Red Mountain)
Anthony Porras (Liberty)
Eli Pittman (Liberty)
Cade Camac (Highland)
Dayton Huffman (Highland)
Latrell Tellis (Chandler)
6A Specialist of the Year Semifinalists
Daniel Obarski (Hamilton)
Jose Deharo (Tolleson)
Mark Vargas (Tucson)
Daniel Osorio (Westview)
Samuel Cross (Perry)
Coner Gardner (Red Mountain)
Austin McNamara (Highland)
Kyle Ostendorp (Desert Vista)
Steven Castle (Skyline)
Octavius Thomas (Tucson)
Camden Mateen (Basha)
Deavon Crawford (Chaparral)