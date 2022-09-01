Last summer, I received word that the NCAA was in possession of allegations that could seriously derail the progress the program had made under Herm Edwards over the previous three seasons. By the end of the week, news had broken locally and nationally. Over the ensuing 15 months of still-incomplete investigations, the program lost half its assistants and support staff, saw the 2022 recruiting class go from star-studded to a transfer portal hodge-podge, and watched unprecedented turnover from entrenched starters leaving for NIL opportunities elsewhere that the athletic department was refusing to embrace in Tempe. Even Tempe hometown hero Ricky Pearsall flew the coop after establishing himself as the face of the team in spring ball.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIEBwZWFyc2FsbHJpY2t5MSEg8J+Qijxicj48 YnI+8J+UlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcGlGbWxrWDRiNiI+aHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BpRm1sa1g0YjY8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR2F0b3JzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HYXRvcnM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1VGdXR1cmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVRnV0dXJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vU29Tb3JPSFA2SyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NvU29yT0hQ Nks8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRmxvcmlkYSBHYXRvcnMgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBH YXRvcnNGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYXRvcnNG Qi9zdGF0dXMvMTUzMjM5NDE2MDQzNDUzMjM1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

The fans are exhausted, and they have every reason to be. Especially if, like me, they took athletic director Ray Anderson's stated goals in making this hire in November 2017 to be literal, measurable aspects of whether or not the experiment would be a success. I wrote about the enormous risk of the hire the day it as first reported, and revisiting the stated goals now makes for a tough pill to swallow... so I'm refusing to swallow the pill. For the sake of being able to enjoy this season of ASU football, and root for the many fantastic storylines and dozens of athletes that have also decided that they're looking past the metaphorical tire fires and programmatic warts to don the maroon and gold with pride. If they can do it, so can we. So here are the reasons I'll be pretending everything is fine, and rooting for the Devils this fall:

1) Herman Edwards Can't Go Out Like This

Before you say anything, trust that I've heard it all, and I don't care. I like Herm Edwards. I know firsthand that the players respect him as a man and teacher, and I have never once placed blame at his feet for accepting a job that came with the completely ludicrous expectations that he step into a situation with an established offensive and defensive coordinator, and act as a CEO. It's not his fault that Billy Napier and Phil Bennett had no plans to go along with the athletic director's fever dream, and the power/experience vacuum that was created in that original design created the opportunity for the confidence of a certain defensive assistant to rapidly take over and shape the strategic and moral direction of things. That assistant is gone, as are the bizarre expectations that a coach doesn't have to be in charge of either the offense, defense, recruiting, or staffing. His staff aren't holdovers with mixed loyalties, nor are they (currently) implicated in any violations, and they're also not on their first job and only around to relate in age and interest to potential recruits. And most importantly, none of the most influential voices in the building are related to star players. Herm Edwards has given a lot to the game of football, and this is his opportunity to show that despite adversity, even self-inflicted adversity, that he still has one hit left.

2) The Emory Jones Redemption Tour

I'll be honest, I was rooting for Trent Bourguet to win the starting QB job. I run ArizonaVarsity, and I have spent a lot of time watching Bourguet make a name for himself against the odds. It would have been cool to see a walk on beat out two SEC transfers and three other recruits. But I'm equally as excited to get behind someone who waited three years for an opportunity in Gainesville, was fifth in the SEC in offensive yards in 2021, and then was still taken for granted by a fan base that believes a younger player with a worse completion percentage and TD/INT ratio is actually the program savior. The Emory Jones revenge tour could have happened in plenty of destinations, but it's happening in Tempe, and I'm ready for it.

3) A Cowboy in the Desert

It's no secret that I'm a Wyoming fan. It stems back to the days my mother lived in Laramie, and because she had limited daycare options, she had them make me a student ID and brought me along to classes. Xazavian Valladay and his near-4,000 yards from scrimmage was a tough loss to the transfer portal, but amidst all the noise and upheaval in Tempe, he still chose to make Arizona State his home. There's no level of apathy his addition wouldn't have shaken me out of.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5YYXphdmlhbiBWYWxsYWRheSBoYXMgbW92ZXMgYnV0IGhlIFJFQUxM WSBsaWtlcyBpdCB3aGVuIGhlIGhhcyBvcGVuIHNwYWNlIHRvIGhpdCBhIHF1 aWNrIGJ1cnN0IGFuZCBtb3ZlIHRoZSBjaGFpbnMuIEkgdGhpbmsgQVNVIGZh bnMgd2lsbCBsaWtlIGhpbS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NpSnRG SXdIdkwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaUp0Rkl3SHZMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFJhbHBoIEFtc2RlbiAoQHJhbHBoYW1zZGVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JhbHBoYW1zZGVuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDgxMDczNDg4 NzUyNTE3MTIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTIsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

4) The Three Amigos

I was excited when Arizona State added Jamar Cain to the coaching staff, elated when his presence brought the trio of WR Elijhah Badger, DL Omar Norman Lott, and RB Daniyel Ngata to Tempe as recruits, and convinced they'd follow him out of the program when he abruptly took a job at Oklahoma. They didn't leave, and now they're primed to all have breakout seasons. My guy Jordan Hamm has a great feature story about them that you definitely need to check out.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIHZpZXdpbmcvcmVhZGluZyBhaGVhZCBvZiB0b25pZ2h0JiMz OTtzIHNlYXNvbiBraWNrb2ZmOjxicj48YnI+RGFuaXllbCBOZ2F0YSwgRWxp amhhaCBCYWRnZXIgYW5kIE9tYXJyIE5vcm1hbi1Mb3R0IGdyZXcgdXAgdG9n ZXRoZXIuIFRoZXkmIzM5O3ZlIG1hdHVyZWQgdG9nZXRoZXIgc2luY2UgY29t aW5nIHRvIFRlbXBlLiBOb3csIHRoZXkmIzM5O2xsIGxvb2sgdG8gdGFrZSBv biBleHBhbmRlZCByb2xlcyB0b2dldGhlciBpbiB0aGUgMjAyMiBzZWFzb24u IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EZXJlU3BpcFZDIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vRGVyZVNwaXBWQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0E0eEtJ MTRNRzYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BNHhLSTE0TUc2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEpvcmRhbiBIYW1tIChASm9yZHlIYW1tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvcmR5SGFtbS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2NTQxNTAzODkzMTc3 OTU4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

5) The Next Generation

Frankly, I understand the desire to check out of all things Arizona State until the program turns the page on the Ray Anderson era. But when you look at this team, how can you not see the beginnings of generational loyalty to the Maroon and Gold? Starting left tackle Isiah Glass is a second generation Sun Devil. Jordan Clark, Chad Johnson Jr, and Jace Feely all watched their fathers make lasting impacts in the NFL, and have chosen to make Tempe their home. Connor and Kyle Soelle grew up looking forward to watching the Sun Devils from the stands every Saturday, and they're going to take Frank Kush field side-by-side this year. Jean Boyd III plays for the team his father works for. Alijah Gammage earned a scholarship the same way his older brother did- as a walk-on. My hope for them is that they remember this time as something much more than the turbulence of 2021, and that the benefits of those fond memories playing in front of loyal fans pay dividends fo the program for generations to come.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub21vcnJvdywgS3lsZSAmYW1wOyBDb25ub3IgU29lbGxlIHdpbGwg c3RhcnQgbmV4dCB0byBlYWNoIG90aGVyIGF0IExCPGJyPjxicj5JdCB3aWxs IGJlIGEgc3BlY2lhbCBtb21lbnQgZm9yIHRoZSBicm90aGVycyB3aG8gZ3Jl dyB1cCBhcyBBU1UgZmFucy4gVGhleSBkaXNjdXNzIHRoZWlyIGpvdXJuZXkg aGVyZS48YnI+PGJyPvCdl5/wnZec8J2XpvCdl6fwnZeY8J2XoTxicj5TdHJl YW0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0gxZEp6M2xHbVIiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9IMWRKejNsR21SPC9hPjxicj5BcHBsZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vWEFvVEVTWlE5OSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hBb1RFU1pROTk8L2E+ PGJyPlNwb3RpZnkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hFdEJ0bzdsQXIi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94RXRCdG83bEFyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vc05VOWVBazM1UyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NOVTllQWszNVM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJhZCBEZW5ueSAoQEJEZW5ueTI5KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JEZW5ueTI5L3N0YXR1cy8xNTY0OTk4 OTUwMzAxNTUyNjQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAzMSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Look- I know it's been a rough summer, but the season is here. This iteration of the Arizona State Sun Devils team has three months to make their mark, and etch out their legacy. They have three months to forget about all of the people that chose to jump off the Devil Train, and chase greatness. To quote Herm Edwards, I'm on the train. Are you?

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtPbmUgbW9yZSB0aW1lIGJveXMuLi5sZXQmIzM5O3MgZ28g aHVudC4mcXVvdDvwn5SxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LbUd6UmZH ZjM0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS21HelJmR2YzNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBEYW50w6kgT2xpdmVyIChAZGFudGVvbGl2ZXJtcDQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGFudGVvbGl2ZXJtcDQvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjUx NTc2ODYyNDg4MTY2NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

