The Jandreau Twins Oklahoma Commitments Place them Amongst AZ's Best Duos

The old saying of ‘two is better than one’ is something that can be relatable in many situations. In football, having two players of the same caliber can make any team better. Especially when they’re cut from the same cloth … or from the same parents. Twin football players are not something that is seen often. Twins in general are a rarity, with only 3-4% of births in the United States being twins. Non-identical twins are slightly more common, but still rare nonetheless. It’s even more rare for those twins to become star athletes. But Arizona has seen it happen more than a few times. Here’s a look at some of the twin football players, both old and current, that played high school football in Arizona.

Niko and Beau Jandreau, defensive standouts for Hamilton, have both committed to Oklahoma. (Courtesy Beau Jandreau Twitter/X)

Beau and Niko Jandreau, Hamilton, Class of 2026 Perhaps the biggest names right now on this list, Beau and Niko Jandreau star on the Hamilton defense. Niko, a downhill and punishing safety, had 96 total tackles for the Huskies last season. Beau, a hard-hitting linebacker with speed to cover sideline to sideline, had 89 tackles. The two combined for 19 tackles for loss, with Beau adding an interception to his defensive arsenal. The twins have received offers from many of the top Power 4 programs in the nation. Oklahoma earned Niko’s commitment on May 23. A month later on June 23, Beau announced he would join his twin in Norman.

Santana and Levi Sterling, Hamilton, Class of 2014 The name speaks for itself in Hamilton football history. The Santana twins helped establish a long win streak for the Huskies, and won a state title over Mountain Pointe as seniors.

Santana led the way at linebacker, making a name for himself with his speed and hard-hitting ability. Levi did the same cornerback, limiting opposing wideouts. The duo were part of the first Hamilton team to lose to Chandler in the rivalry, but they also picked up wins in Ireland and held up gold balls. After both brothers spent time on Arizona State's roster, Santana went on to play for Mesa Community College then the University of Connecticut.

Taren and Tarek Morrison, Desert Ridge, Class of 2015 Perhaps one of the most electric duos on this list, Taren and Tarek Morrison elevated the Desert Ridge program to new heights under head coach Jeremy Hathcock. The twins were athletes through and through. Tarek was a standout quarterback for the Jaguars, one who would take over games with his arm and legs. Taren was a standout running back that took the Jaguars’ ground game to a new level. However, the true impact of this duo was never seen after Tarek suffered a torn ACL in the postseason of his junior year. He reaggravated the injury as a senior and had a second surgery. Taren continued to thrive, rushing for 2,587 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior. He followed it up with a 1,502-yard campaign as a senior and 21 more scores before an ACL injury derailed it. Desert Ridge went to the semifinals two straight years with the Morrisons helping lead the way.

Adrell and J’Rell Williams, Mesquite, Class of 2016 Return specialists and straight up athletes for Mesquite, the Williams twins helped lead the Wildcats to the postseason alongside Roy Lopez III with Roy Lopez II as an assistant coach. J’Rell established himself as a return specialist early on, also seeing time on offense for the Wildcats. Adrell did it all, rushing for 553 yards and three touchdowns as well as hauling in 19 passes for 264 yards and two more scores. They helped set the foundation for Mesquite to go on its run of state titles a few years later.

Shane and Isaac Fudge, Shadow Ridge, Class of 2016 The only twins on this list that played in the trenches, Isaac and Shane Fudge were mainstays along the offensive and defensive lines for Shadow Ridge. As seniors in 2015, they were starters and maulers to opposing players. While the Stallions went 3-7 that season, the Fudge twins left a lasting legacy on the program that extends well beyond their unique last name.

Jarrett and Justin Kartchner, Pima, Class of 2017 Jarrett and Justin Kartchner are two of many players that helped create a powerhouse in the Eastern Arizona mountains. Pima, which only lost five times in a 60-game span when the Kartchner twins were student-athletes, has played for numerous state titles at the 2A level. The Kartchners are a big part of the success from 2014-17, as they did a little bit of everything for the Roughriders. Jarrett caught 34 passes for 643 yards and 12 touchdowns as the team’s tight end on offense. Defensively, defensive end Justin Kartchner led the way with 71 total tackles, 15 for a loss and 11 sacks. Jarrett added two interceptions on defense for a Pima team that made a run to the semifinals their senior year.

Hayden and Hogan Hatten, Saguaro, Class of 2019 The Hatten twins made headlines as seniors in high school when they announced they would be departing Pinnacle for powerhouse Saguaro to finish off their high school careers. The twins were on opposite sides of the ball, with Hayden playing tight end for the Sabercats and Hogan a linebacker. Hayden finished his senior season as a state champion with Saguaro, hauling in 38 passes for 763 yards and eight touchdowns. Hogan had 52 total tackles on defense, 10 of which went for a loss. The twins went on to star at the University of Idaho. Hogan is currently a long snapper for the Detroit Lions. Hayden spent time with the Seahawks last season and is currently a free agent.

Nicc and Nate Quinones, Cactus, Class of 2020 Nicc and Nate – also known as Doodles – Quinones were instrumental in the success of the Cactus football program under former head coach Joseph Ortiz. The brothers were stars on the defensive side of the ball, with Nicc at safety and Nate at linebacker. The two combined for 217 total tackles, 18 of which for a loss. The duo helped lead Cactus a 10-3 record and the 4A state title game during their senior season in 2019. The brothers went on to play at Black Hills State. Keegan and Kyler Stancato, Mountain Ridge, Class of 2020 Keegan and Kyler Stancato helped elevate the Mountain Ridge program to a playoff team as seniors in 2019. The quarterback-wide receiver duo connected 65 times through the air for 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns. Keegan threw for 2,750 yards total and 26 touchdowns, also rushing for 342 yards and 11 more scores. They took a winless Mountain Ridge team and led it to the playoffs with a 5-5 overall regular-season record, setting a new tone for the program. Keegan went on to Portland State where he played linebacker. Kyler took the baseball route, signing with Washington State where he played two seasons before finishing his college career at CSU Bakersfield.

Niko and David Haen, Sunnyslope, Class of 2020 Niko and David Haen took 5A by storm at Sunnyslope, as the duo quickly became one of the top offensive tandems in the state. The twins connected 63 times through the air for 976 yards and 12 touchdowns. In total, Niko passed for 2,187 yards as a senior and 23 touchdowns. The twins helped lead the Vikings to the 5A Conference playoffs as seniors. Following their high school careers, the Haen brothers went on to play at Northern Arizona University.

Alex and Jordan Lopez, Walden Grove, Class of 2020 A large part of the success for Walden Grove during the 2019 season, in which the Red Wolves went 9-2 overall, was the quarterback-wide receiver duo of twins Alex and Jordan Lopez. Alex, the team’s quarterback, threw for 2,301 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior, completing 143 pass attempts in the process. Thirty-eight of those completions went to Jordan, who led Walden Grove with 838 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Alex also rushed for 912 yards and 10 more scores.

Andrew and Jacob Trapp, Scottsdale Christian, Class of 2024 Andrew and Jacob Trapp became quarterback Jack Atkinson’s favorite targets in 2023, as the Scottsdale Christian Eagles went 12-2 overall, winning the 2A state title. Andrew hauled in 78 passes for 1,344 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jacob rushed for 995 yards on 107 carries, averaging over 9 yards when he touched the ball. He also scored 20 touchdowns. Andrew went on to sign with Arizona Christian.

Case and Bastian Vanden bosch, Brophy, Class of 2026 The Vanden bosch twins come from good bloodlines, with their father, Kyle, having played 12 seasons in the NFL at defensive end. The two now star for a Brophy team that features several sons of former NFL players. Case split time at quarterback last season as a junior, as he helped lead Brophy to the No. 1 seed in the 6A Conference playoffs. He passed for 1,773 yards and 16 touchdowns, completing 71.5% of his passes in the process. He also rushed for 1,054 yards and 18 more scores, showcasing his dual-threat ability. Bastian has become one of the top – and most feared – linebackers in the state. On any given play he can deliver a knockout blow to opposing ball carriers. He had 40 total tackles last season, 12 of which for a loss, and a team-high 7.5 sacks. Case committed to the Air Force Academy on June 20. Bastian currently holds 12 offers, including Oregon, Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa, Iowa State, Arizona and Arizona State.

Hajj and Jhaheem Brown, Desert Edge, Class of 2028 The youngest players on this list, Hajj and Jhaheem Brown burst onto the scene last year as freshmen for the Centennial Coyotes. They earned considerable playing time early on and maintained their spots in the rotation throughout the Coyotes’ 7-7 campaign that ended with a 6A state title. The brothers come from one of the top youth programs in the state in the Arizona Suns, where they flourished in their football careers at a young age. As freshman, they combined for 715 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Jhaheem also rushed for 172 yards. They transferred to Desert Edge this offseason, joining some of their former youth teammates as part of a star-studded sophomore class for the Scorpions. The two are also the younger brothers of Hamilton running back Jacob Brown. Jhaheem has received offers from the University of Arizona and Sacramento State. Hajj’s recruitment is heating up, too.