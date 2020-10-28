ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 13): An Interview with Dani Wexelman

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 13!

Sande Charles interviews her MLB Network counterpart, Dani Wexelman, about her podcast with Alexa Datt, the challenges and misconceptions of being a female in the sports media industry, how she ended up hosting the first-ever Major League Rugby draft, and became the sideline reporter for the New York Riptide of the National Lacrosse League. Charles and Wexelman discuss navigating the delay of sports during the pandemic, and how she got her start in sports coming out of the University of Missouri.(55 minutes)