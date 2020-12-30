ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 17): Let's Get Personal

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 17!

In this episode, Sande opens up and pulls back the curtain on her life over the last few years. In 2017, she got really sick and it wasn’t until 2019 that the answer was found. She takes us through her challenging time trying to find out what was wrong all while working full time and juggling multiple jobs.

This honest, raw, and difficult episode is one that Sande has wanted to do for a while and now that she’s on the long road of recovery she is hoping her story helps others.

Plus you get a glimpse into a few sporting events she was able to work and what she was dealing with at the time. You’ll never guess what she was dealing with when she broke some of the biggest news in the NFL in 2019. The moral of her story is don’t ever give up, advocate for yourself, and keep fighting until you find a dr that will help you get to the bottom of what is going on.