ArizonaVarsity - Where Are They Now: Brandon Guzman

Welcome to Lee Patterson' s "Where are they now?" feature on ArizonaVarsity.com. This feature is a chance for former Arizona prep athletes to update us about their career, family, and journey since being a high school athlete. If you would like to be included, or are wondering whatever happened to one of your favorite athletes from back in the day, send an email to Lee@arizonavarsity.com.

Name: Brandon Guzman

High School(s) attended and years: Winslow High School 99-03

Sports Played: Football, Baseball

High School sports awards: 1st Team All Section, 2nd Team All State OL

College(s) attended, years and sports played: Scottsdale CC (Juco) & Southern Utah University (FCS)

College sports awards: WSFL Conference Champions at SCC in '04

Current career: Winslow High School Head Football Coach/Teacher

Best player you played against in High School:

"I'd say the Moro Family, Coach Moro and his sons were studs!"

Favorite Memory from high school sports:

"Upsetting Blue Ridge on their Homecoming, and beating them again in the Playoffs! Blue Ridge has so much history, winning in Lakeside is hard to do! My teammates and I will never forget beating them twice my senior season."

Advice to current high school athletes:

" Participate in as many sports as possible! Don't specialize, be a multi sport athlete! Playing days go by too FAST!"

Married? Kids?

"I have a beautiful wife (Nicole) and a handsome 2 year old son (Kade Michael Guzman). We also own a Dance Studio in Winslow, High Desert Dance Academy."