A couple of weeks ago, teams began releasing their completed 2023 football schedules, and I asked the Arizona Varsity Staff which five games they were most excited to cover. Here are their answers:

Jacob Seliga

Desert Edge at Centennial (Week 1) These teams are loaded with talent and the coaching staffs have been very vocal on social media with subliminal messages towards one another throughout the offseason. It’s a classic “put up or shut up” matchup with a now ever evolving rivalry Liberty at Pinnacle (Week 7) This game is intriguing. Last season we could’ve had the stacked Liberty defense going up against Dylan Raiola in the championship had both teams not lost in the semifinals. With Raiola now at Pinnacle, he’ll be eligible for this matchup and I can’t wait to see how he looks against a Lion defense that will be one of the best in the state again. Basha at Saguaro(Week 3) It’s a rematch of the open division title game with two quarterbacks who’ll have Scottsdale rocking that night. Ole Miss commit Demond Williams versus one of the best 2025 quarterback’s in the country in Hype Grand in his first true test. This could be a preview of a open division game early in the season. Mountain Pointe at Centennial (Week 3) I’m excited for this game! Mountain Pointe and Christian Clark look to rush their way to the open division but will have a tough test against star edge rusher Noah Carter and a stout secondary led by Kenny Worthy III. Division One talent will be all over the field and this will give a good gauge of where both teams will be at as the season goes to another level. Peoria at Kellis (Week 2) After a seven year hiatus, the rivalry between Kellis and Peoria returned last season to give us a classic that came down to the wire. This is an underrated rivalry with respect between the two head coaches and a game that has more than just pride on the line. These two teams play the season out with beating the other side as one of their biggest goals. A week two battle will be fun.

Cody Cameron

Hamilton at Liberty (Week 1) A matchup between two heavyweights to kick-off the season, what more could you ask for!? These two teams might very well be the two BEST teams in the entire state next year. Gilbert Christian at Benjamin Franklin (Week 9) Classic tale of a Head Coach playing his previous school. Danny Norris did a great job of building up the Gilbert Christian program over the last couple of years. Now, Norris is the new Head Football Coach of Ben Franklin and he has the opportunity to lead the Chargers back up to the top of the 3A Mountain. A deep 2026 class + an incoming talented 2027 class, the future is very bright for Coach Norris and The Chargers. Highland at Chandler (Week 5) Highland has taken the Wolves to the brink a couple times over the last couple years. The Hawks 2018 36-35 OT semi-final loss, and a 2021 10-7 loss to Chandler, will make this year’s matchup one of the best in-state Freedom Games this season. If the Hawks win this one, this will finally punch them a ticket to the Open Division in my opinion. A place Highland deservedly should have been granted admission the last few seasons anyways. Mesa Mountain View at Red Mountain (Week 10) Battle for Brown Road is always a classic rivalry game in the State. The Toros are lead by 3-year starting QB Jack Germaine + a loaded 2025 Class who gained a ton of playing experience last season. Red Mountain lost a lot, but Head Coach Kyle Enders is one of the best defensive minds in high school football and he returns two ballers at LB in 2024 Champ Gennicks and 2026 Jameson (The Blade) Wade. Should be a great, physical match-up to end the season. Sabino vs Thatcher (Week 8) Thatcher took it to the Sabercats last year with a powerful run game that saw the Eagles backfield racking up over 360 yards on the ground in a 35-7 win. However, Sabino will be absolutely loaded and I love that they’ll get a revenge game against the always talented Thatcher program. Soon-to-be Senior QB, Cameron Hackworth, might very well be the best QB in all of 3A next year, and he has multiple weapons to throw to. Thatcher HC Dan Jones is a butt-kicker and his players go to battle for him and the Thatcher community every week. I'm telling you guys this is Game of the Week 100%

Eric Newman

I cover the two Flagstaff teams, and these are five games I’m excited for in 2023. 11/3- Coconino at Flagstaff First off, I’m happy this game will be inside at the Walkup Skydome. Last year’s City Championship game was really cold. It was also brutal. Can Flagstaff make a better showing this year against its rival that won in dominant fashion last year? 9/8- Flagstaff vs. Winslow It’s the third consecutive year Flagstaff is playing the Bulldogs early in the season. In the last two, the Eagles lost disappointing games, both by scores of 14-12, in contests that essentially tanked the rest of the season. If the Eagles can get over the Bulldogs this time, it would be a big deal. 8/25- Coconino vs Carl Hayden The Panthers open up the season under new coach Gary Cook with a battle against the Falcons, who went 7-3 last season. Coconino had a cake walk in an easy win over Blue Ridge to start last season, but this will be more competitive. 9/15- Flagstaff at Desert Sunrise The Eagles will face a new opponent on this day, traveling to Maricopa. The Golden Hawks will be in the midst of their first varsity season. The Eagles will look to take advantage with a win in their first road game after three at home to start the campaign under new coach Mickey Clements. 9/29- Coconino vs Bradshaw Mountain The Bears were the class of the 4A Grand Canyon Region last season, winning a title under Bob Young. If Coconino wants to get back to area dominance, a win in its first region game of the season could be a spark. Gary Cook, Coconino’s new coach, last worked for the Bears two seasons ago, so it will be a familiar opponent.

Ralph Amsden

Hamilton at Chandler (Game 10) I flew out for last year's incredible game. I've written about the history of the rivalry. I host a podcast on Chandler area football with Chilly and Brett Quintyne. This one is always my favorite. Casa Grande at Corona del Sol (Game 1) I'm a big Jake Barro fan, and I spent a lot of time in Casa Grande while he was developing his eventual championship-winning team out in Pinal County. I think it's awesome that after his first year at Corona, he's opening up against his old team. Saguaro at Sierra Canyon (Game 5) Normally I don't care at all about out of state matchups. But if I'm being honest, I really don't like the way Sierra Canyon handled its QB situation in 2022 that led to both talented passers leaving a program that won its section. I'm going to be keeping an eye on Saguaro all year, as this the post-Jason -Mohns Zak Hill era is as intriguing as it gets, but for this game alone, I'll also be openly rooting for Saguaro to get a big statement win on the road. Basha at O'Connor (Game 5) Two open teams. One very active coach on social media that antagonized other teams all offseason and then put his money where his mouth is with an impressive schedule. One coach that is fresh off an Open division championship. Sabino at Thatcher (Game 8) Thatcher's schedule is as brutal as their team is good. Sabino is as talented a passing team as the 3A has. Cody Cameron was spot on including this game in his favorites. I cannot wait to see the Eagles and Sabercats face off.

