Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 4/22

UPDATED: 4/22/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

A three-sport athlete in the East Valley received his first football offer on Friday. That would be Braeden Kaczmarek, and it came from Air Force for the D-End from Red Mountain. Kaczmarek, a 6-4, 250-pounder, led the Mountain Lions with five sacks last season. Earlier this month, he visited Northern Arizona and Southern Utah for their Junior Days. In addition to football, Kaczmarek plays baseball (pitcher and first base) and throws the discus. This year's Air Force-Army game will again be played at a neutral site. Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas will host the Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic on Nov. 5. This will be the second consecutive year the home of the Texas Rangers will stage the game. Air Force leads the all-time series 38-16-1. The Falcons finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record, including a win in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas over Louisville.

Elijah Paige, a 6-6, 285-pound rising junior at Pinnacle, collected an offer on Friday to play for Baylor out of the Big 12. He recently took a trip to East Lansing and has scheduled an official visit to Michigan State for June. Other officials are planned for UCLA and USC in May. Despite a challenging schedule for the Pioneers, Paige has dominated in the trenches. Pinnacle will host a Spring Showcase on May 18 in North Phoenix. In addition to the Pioneers, fans and coaches can watch Centennial, Bradshaw Mountain, O'Connor, and North. Baylor started five seniors on the offensive line last year and four of them will return, taking advantage of the NCAA ruling for an extra year of eligibility due to games missed during the pandemic. The super-seniors will give the Bears one of the most experienced and oldest lines in the country. BU is getting ready for its Green & Gold Game on Saturday in Waco. The Bears finished 12-2 last year, including a perfect 7-0 at home in McLane Stadium. Three of those were wins over ranked teams (Iowa State, BYU, and Oklahoma).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.