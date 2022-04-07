Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 4/6
4-star receiver Kyler Kasper offered by Mississippi State
UPDATED: 4/6/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Earning his 29th offer on Wednesday was Kyler Kasper. The Williams Field wide receiver got it from Mississippi State. Kasper, who is 6-5 and 195 pounds, was the Black Hawks' leading receiver last year. He had 51 catches for 943 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Kasper's high game was a 200-yard effort (in just six catches) in a 37-35 shootout win over Desert Ridge. This weekend, he goes on an unofficial visit to Tennessee and has the Vols in his Top 10. Mississippi State is in the middle of its spring practices. The Bulldogs will have their annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 16 in Starkville as part of Super Bulldog Weekend. Last season, MSU went 7-6 and played in the Liberty Bowl. Tennessee does not appear on the Miss State schedule this year, but Alabama (road Oct. 22) and Georgia (home Nov. 12) do.
Alex Doost is a 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle at Mountain Ridge. A 3-star pick for the Class of '23, he is now up to 17 offers as Northwestern extended an offer on Tuesday. Doost has offers from three schools in the Big Ten and squatted 475 pounds (five reps) last month. He also holds offers from Indiana and Michigan State. Doost helped the Mountain Lions to an 8-4 record behind an offense that averaged 40 points and 274 passing yards per game. Northwestern will kick off its season a week early on Aug. 27. It will be a conference game, but it won't be played in the Midwest. The Wildcats will be in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland against Nebraska. Northwestern was 3-9 in 2021.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Yale
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Idaho State, New Mexico State
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Whittier
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Morgan State, New Mexico
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Arizona, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, Yale
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Morgan State
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Wisconsin, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Army, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV
Jordan Gile - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Florida International, Kansas, Missouri S&T, Missouri Western State, San Diego State
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Arizona State, New Mexico State
Kyler Kasper - Williams Field (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Morgan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Idaho State, New Mexico State, Southern Utah
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): New Mexico State
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Idaho State, Pennsylvania, Portland State
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Graceland
Gianni Mascolino - Cooldige (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Illinois State, New Mexico State, Ohio
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, Boise State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Washington State
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Northern Arizona, Northwestern
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, Northwestern, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Arizona, Army, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Tre Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Whittier
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State
Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Grambling State, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Nevada
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Martin, 4-star Basha CB, commits to Oregon
UPDATED: 3/18/22
We already have a pair of juniors that have announced their verbal commitments. Both are to Power Five schools with one on offense and one on defense.
Tanque Verde offensive tackle Jack Endean became the first in-state commitment for the '23 class when he pledged to Oklahoma State in December. The 6-6, 280-pound lineman is an aggressive blocker for the Hawks. Endean enjoyed a game day experience of Bedlam when OSU defeated Oklahoma last November in a thrilling 37-33 game that included a storming of the field. The Cowboys went on to defeat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale on New Year's Day. Tanque Verde competes at the 2A level and the school earned the most wins in the 15-year history of the school in 2021 with a 6-3 season.
Basha cornerback Cole Martin will take his competitive drive to Eugene and the Oregon Ducks. The 5-10, 175-pound athlete has only lost three regular season varsity games in three years. Martin played his first two years at Hamilton before transferring to Basha last summer. He was cleared in time for the first game and helped the Bears win their region and go 10-0 to earn a spot in the Open Division. Martin had 67 tackles and is one of the most elite returners in the state. He averaged 55 yards on his five kickoff returns and 17.8 yards in 17 punt runbacks. Martin scored touchdowns on two of those kickoffs and also added a pair rushing. He announced his college decision in Basha's gym on New Year's Day. Martin had offers from 33 schools, including nine in the Pac-12. He took a trip to UO in February.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha