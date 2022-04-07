Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 4/6

UPDATED: 4/6/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Earning his 29th offer on Wednesday was Kyler Kasper. The Williams Field wide receiver got it from Mississippi State. Kasper, who is 6-5 and 195 pounds, was the Black Hawks' leading receiver last year. He had 51 catches for 943 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Kasper's high game was a 200-yard effort (in just six catches) in a 37-35 shootout win over Desert Ridge. This weekend, he goes on an unofficial visit to Tennessee and has the Vols in his Top 10. Mississippi State is in the middle of its spring practices. The Bulldogs will have their annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 16 in Starkville as part of Super Bulldog Weekend. Last season, MSU went 7-6 and played in the Liberty Bowl. Tennessee does not appear on the Miss State schedule this year, but Alabama (road Oct. 22) and Georgia (home Nov. 12) do.



Alex Doost is a 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle at Mountain Ridge. A 3-star pick for the Class of '23, he is now up to 17 offers as Northwestern extended an offer on Tuesday. Doost has offers from three schools in the Big Ten and squatted 475 pounds (five reps) last month. He also holds offers from Indiana and Michigan State. Doost helped the Mountain Lions to an 8-4 record behind an offense that averaged 40 points and 274 passing yards per game. Northwestern will kick off its season a week early on Aug. 27. It will be a conference game, but it won't be played in the Midwest. The Wildcats will be in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland against Nebraska. Northwestern was 3-9 in 2021.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.