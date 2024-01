This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Notre Dame kicker Luke Liborio received an offer from Western Connecticut State. Mountain Ridge quarterback Esaias Penniman received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.). Chaparral quarterback Luciano Madda received an offer from Olivet Nazarene (Ill.). Valley Christian cornerback Will Bastian received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Sunnyslope linebacker David Gillespie received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.). Maricopa defensive end James Rogers received his first offer from Manchester (Ind.). Paradise Honors running back Logan Pruett received an offer from Manchester. Arizona College Prep wide receiver Jake Busot received an offer from Pacific (Ore.). Combs offensive guard Alejandro Araujo received his first offer from Ottawa. Peoria defensive end Gabriel Rodriguez received an offer from Ottawa. Sunnyslope cornerback Nathan Nelson received his first offer from Ottawa. Chaparral offensive tackle Ilan Cardenas received an offer from Ottawa. La Joya defensive end Da'Vaughn Robinson received his first offer from Ottawa. Thunderbird defensive tackle Micah Fonsica received an offer from Ottawa. Desert Edge safety Drey'lan Dobbin received an offer from Ottawa. Coolidge defensive tackle Jacob Viola received an offer from Arizona Christian. El Capitan wide receiver Denim White received an offer from Arizona Christian. Millennium running back Eric Rivera received an offer from Montana State-Northern.

Fort Lewis extended an offer to Hamilton's Naji Sherrod on Saturday. Sherrod, a linebacker, released the news on his X account. The 6-2, 225-pounder now has four college offers. Sherrod was a First Team All-6A Premier Region selection after tallying 69 tackles along with eight sacks last season. In his senior year, he was a quiet leader for the Huskies. Fort Lewis (0-11 in 2023) is recruiting Arizona while making an effort to rebuild. FLC plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). So far, six from the state have committed to the Skyhawks for this class.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/27/24

Red Mountain linebacker Carson Mauterer announced his commitment to Western New Mexico on Saturday. The 5-10, 205-pound player received his offer from the Mustangs back in November. Mauterer had 73 tackles and five sacks for the Mountain Lions as they reached the 6A championship game with a strong playoff push. He is the fourth from RMHS to commit to Western New Mexico joining Seth Barron, Champ Gennicks, and Isaiah Savoie.



"It was a hard choice between WNMU and Simpson College," Mauterer said in a text message. "I like the challenge that Division II can bring me to make me a better ball player. It's a small city (Silver City) with no distractions so I can focus. And, it's always a plus to be playing with my high school buddies."



Western New Mexico (2-8 in 2023) finished the year by winning the Green Chile Bowl against rival Eastern New Mexico. The Mustangs currently have 10 commits from Arizona for the '24 class.





On Saturday, Valley Christian quarterback Gunnar Link announced his commitment to Nebraska Wesleyan. The Black Knights were the first school to offer the 5-11, 160-pound signal caller, doing so last month. A combination of the coaching staff and the Midwest locale attracted Link.



"I love how much the coaches care about me and the team and it made me feel very at home," Link said in a text message. "It made me feel like I was at Valley again and the campus is beautiful as well.



Last season, Link had a productive season in his first year as a starter with 3,367 passing yards and 44 touchdown throws. He also ran for seven scores. In his final game against Paradise Honors in the 3A semifinals, Link set a new school record with 419 yards passing.



Nebraska Wesleyan (4-6 in 2023) plays in the American Rivers Conference (Div. III). The Prairie Wolves will start the '24 season at home in Lincoln against Dakota State (S. Dak.) on Sept. 7.





Darius Brown finished his high school career at Vista Grande by making the First Team All-4A Desert Sky Region at defensive back. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety had 43 tackles for the Spartans, who won seven games for the second straight year. Brown committed to Rocky Mountain College on Saturday. He visited the school in Billings, Montana last weekend.



"The culture there is just crazy," Brown said in a text message. "Everyone is one and everyone learns and builds off of each other. We are going to be taken care of real well up in Billings."



Brown selected RMC over three other offers. He received his offer from the Battlin' Bears in early December.



Rocky Mountain (6-4) plays in the Frontier Conference (NAIA). The Battlin' Bears ended the year with a three-game win streak and outscored those opponents 134-41. One of those victories came in Glendale as Rocky toppled Arizona Christian, 52-14.





Finally, Millennium defensive end/linebacker Ezra Edmond committed to Langston University. The 5-9, 185-pound outside backer was in Oklahoma over the weekend for his official visit meeting the coaches and what will be his new college home. Langston is the only historically black college or university in the state of Oklahoma.



"I really wanted to go to an HBCU," Edmond said in a text message. "The coaches, players, community, and the school felt like a home away from home. I could tell the coach cared about me and becoming a better man, and me being a better player as well. I am thankful God led me to Langston. It's where I am supposed to be."

Edmond tied for the team lead in tackles with 83 for the Tigers last season. The edge rusher also provided 13 sacks. He made Second Team All-West Valley Preps at defensive end.



Langston (6-4 in 2023) plays in the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA).